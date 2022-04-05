Boston Red Sox News: Kutter Crawford added to  lineup after impressive Spring Training; veteran pitcher Derek Holland "not going to make the team" per skipper; Rich Hill to start against Detroit Tigers

The Boston Red Sox have been busy this Spring Training. As they finalize the roster for the Opening Day New York Yankees matchup, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Kutter Crawford will join the pitching staff to start the 2022 season. Crawford, a 26-year-old rookie, had a stellar Spring Training, pitching an ERA of 2.5. He hopes to be a contributing member all season as he gets his first shot in the MLB.

In part to make room for Kutter Crawford, Alex Cora assigned 13-year MLB veteran pitcher Derek Holland to the AAA affiliate team of the Boston Red Sox. Derek Holland has a career ERA of 4.62 and had played for 6 teams prior to joining the Red Sox in 2022.

Derek Holland had an opt-out clause in his contract that would allow him to leave the AAA team immediately in an effort to remain on a big-league roster, but he explained via a Tweet why he won't exercise that option.

Derek Holland @Dutch_Oven45 @mp_willow @middlebrooks Offense is fine. Took the assignment because I've only been able to showcase 2 innings all my other games been backfield and it's a great organization to be apart of so i want to stay and see where this road takes me. Going to be a lot of fun with these guys

"Took the assignment because I’ve only been able to showcase 2 innings all my other games been backfield and it’s a great organization to be apart of so i want to stay and see where this road takes me. Going to be a lot of fun with these guys" -@ Derek Holland

The Boston Red Sox announced that Rich Hill will start their fifth game of the season. Rich Hill has had a difficult Spring Training, starting two games and giving up an astronomic ERA of 9.35. The 42-year-old veteran hopes to turn things around against the Detroit Tigers. Rich Hill is a consummate professional. His consistent performance should be a calming force in the Boston bullpen.

Rich Hill still strives to improve his game. He was seen being coached by the legendary Pedro Martinez during Spring Training, as posted by Boston Strong on Twitter.

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34 42 year old Rich Hill still trying to learn from the great Pedro Martinez.

"42 year old Rich Hill still trying to learn from the great Pedro Martinez." - @ Boston Strong

The Red Sox have had a busy few weeks looking to improve their pitching staff. If they can turn the starting pitcher into a position of strength instead of weakness, the Boston Red Sox could be among the top teams in the American League East.

