Boston Red Sox News Roundup: Team falls to last place in AL East, number 4 ranked prospect joining major league roster after impressing in the minors

The Boston Red Sox have had a disastrous start to the regular season and now find themselves in last place in the American League East.

The Boston Red Sox came into the season thinking they would be competing against the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Tampa Bay Rays for the coveted division crown. Instead, they now find themselves fighting to stay above the Baltimore Orioles, who were never going to be a competitive team in 2022.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network is one such person who places the blame more on himself than on the team that is floundering. He expressed his dismay via a tweet.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman How did I pick the Red Sox for the playoffs?! What a mistake! How did I pick the Red Sox for the playoffs?! What a mistake!

This fall from grace has come as a shock to many, from those who follow the league to those who cover it.

Boston Red Sox have surprised this season, but not in a good way

J.D. Matinez looking to turn his team around

The anticipation around the AL East in the offseason was off the charts, with many prediciting that the American League champions would come out of that division, with some picking the Boston Red Sox to win the pennant. Now the team would be happy with a wildcard spot in the playoffs.

It's difficult to pin down exactly what is wrong with the team from Boston, but the most glaring weakness is the offense. Changes are coming from the minor leagues in the form of Jarren Duran, the team's number four ranked prospect who has dominated in the minor leagues recently.

The Sox hope the 25-year-old is MLB-ready and can help their struggling offense, which has been his specialty this season in the minors.

MLB Pipeline on Twitter posted about Jarren Duran, who will be making his big league debut with the Boston Red Sox soon.

The Jarren DuranThe @RedSox No. 4 prospect is 3-for-4 today with his second homer of the season, boosting his average to .397 through 15 games for the @WooSox Jarren Duran 👀The @RedSox No. 4 prospect is 3-for-4 today with his second homer of the season, boosting his average to .397 through 15 games for the @WooSox. https://t.co/rYE90tyR0j

The season has not been the ride that any in Boston hoped for, but with a very promising young player joining the lineup, there is reason to be excited. The team that is currently tied with the Baltimore Orioles and is 8.5 games out of first place in the division still has time to turn things around.

Anybody who has been around the block won't count the Boston Red Sox out just yet. May could be a transformative month for the team.

