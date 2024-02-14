Boston Red Sox Rumors: Club listening to 'offers' for 2 more players other than Kenley Jansen, per report

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly willing to trade some of their key players to achieve their long term objective.

According to Christopher Smith and Sean McAdam of the MassLive, the team is open to considering offers for their closer Kenley Jansen but is quite hesitant to take on his salary. The 36-year-old is pending a salary of $16 million for the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jansen has long been considered a trade candidate by the Red Sox but there are two more players that the team is allegedly willing to give up. The team is also reportedly expecting to listen to offers for Chris Martin and John Schreiber, as per Christopher Smith and Sean McAdam.

Martin will earn $9.5 million and Schreiber is due $1.175 million for the 2024 season. The Red Sox has been quite hesitant to spend money this offseason due to their budgetary constraints.

As they don’t want to spend, it seems quite logical to trade key players such as Jansen and Martin for prospects, but not paying their salaries can impact the return.

The team’s actions this offseason make it seem like they don’t plan to compete for the championship in 2024. They may be focusing on the future rather than winning this upcoming season.

Red Sox’s manager Alex Cora may not return after 2024 season

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said to reporters in his first spring training conference that he is not ready to talk about his future in Boston beyond this year. This is the final year of Cora’s contract with the team.

When asked if he plans to continue managing the Red Sox after this season, he said:

“I don’t want to talk about that right now.”

Expand Tweet

The team had a tough season last season with a 78-84 record, ending up last in the AL East. Cora stated that the season was physically challenging for him and he sees his personal experiences as learning opportunities.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.