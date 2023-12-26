Boston Red Sox Rumors: Insider hints 3 All-Star pitchers team could 'look to land' in order to improve rotation

Just like every other team, the Boston Red Sox are looking to get their starting rotation in order. They need at least two starters who can pose a potent threat to their opponents' lineups throughout the season.

The Red Sox currently have youngsters like Brayan Bello and Chris Sale along with Kutter Crawford in their rotation. They lost Corey Kluber in free agency and need not only an ace but even a No. 2.

Of all the high-profile free agents left in the market the Red Sox will look to sign one after they failed to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They are one of the favorites to sign Jordan Montgomery while they will face stiff competition to sign NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell. As per reports, they are also trying to sign Japanese ace Shota Imanaga.

If they can sign either of the two big names, they would only require a mid-range resilient starter who can come in behind these players providing a strong 1-2. As per Mark Feinsand writing for MLB.com, the team will be looking to sign one of three starters – Marcus Stroman, Lucas Giolito and Michael Lorenzen:

"Boston is still in need of rotation help, and while Montgomery and (Shōta Imanaga) are on their radar, the Red Sox could also look to others including Stroman, Giolito, and Michael Lorenzen," Feinsand said.

How do these 3 starters fit in for the Boston Red Sox?

With the Chicago Cubs, Marcus Stroman was an All-Star in the previous season and had a 3.95 ERA in 27 games.

Despite having an overall disappointing year, Lucas Giolito, who is still only 29 years old, was once one of the best arms in the American League at one point.

Before being moved to the Philadelphia Phillies, Lorenzen started the 2023 season with the Detroit Tigers and was selected for his first career All-Star team. Prior to being moved, he had a 3.58 ERA with Detroit, but he concluded the season with a 4.18 ERA in 29 total appearances.

