5 Boston Red Sox storylines to follow for the 2022 MLB season

The Boston Red Sox go into the 2022 regular season with high hopes. The team comes off a surprising season in which they made it all the way to the American League Championship Series. They are hoping that last year's playoff loss will be a stepping stone for a World Series title in 2022.

The Boston Red Sox have made several different moves this offseason that create some intriguing storylines for the 2022 season. The American League East is loaded with potential playoff teams, including the rival New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Tampa Bay Rays.

These storylines could determine the fate of the 2022 Boston Red Sox and their goal of hoisting another championship trophy. Let's check out five different storylines every Boston Red Sox fan should follow for the 2022 MLB season.

#5 Boston Red Sox bullpen issues

Division Series - Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two

A season ago, the Boston Red Sox weakest area was their bullpen. The bullpen from a year ago posted a 3.99 team ERA, which was the thirteenth best in all of baseball. While the ERA is respectable, the team had 76 save opportunities but only managed to save 49 of those games.

The Red Sox still won 92 games and made the playoffs as a wild card. If they can limit the amount of blown saves this season, this team could be very special. The team is hoping that the closer-by-committee approach will improve this season behind the arms of Matt Barnes, Jake Diekman, and Garrett Whitlock.

#4 Bobby Dalbec's emergence

Bobby Dalbec, Red Sox v Chicago White Sox

Bobby Dalbec is an emerging bright spot for the Boston Red Sox. Dalbec was the primary starter at first base a year ago and showed fans the type of potential he can bring to the team.

Bobby Dalbec has been regarded by many as one of the Boston Red Sox top young players. Dalbec has shown to have tremendous power. In 2021, Dalbec hit 25 home runs and slugged .494.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Anyone who wasn’t on the Bobby Dalbec 46-homer train two weeks ago isn’t allowed on after today. Anyone who wasn’t on the Bobby Dalbec 46-homer train two weeks ago isn’t allowed on after today. https://t.co/1qTtmcJWud

Dalbec's main issue has been strikeouts. If he can limit those and stay healthy, he will be capable of hitting 35 plus homers.

#3 Chris Sale's injury status

Chris Sale, Championship Series - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Game Five

Chris Sale has been bit with the injury bug the past several seasons and was just recently placed on the 60-day IL to start the season. The Boston Red Sox will need Chris Sale as soon as he recovers from his inury. They rely on their ace who led them to a World Series title in 2018.

Sale's return is even more important ahead of the 2022 season after the departure of Eduardo Rodriguez this offseason. Rodriguez was the most reliable starter for the team a season ago and will be greatly missed. The availability and health of Chris Sale will have major implications on the outlook of the Red Sox season.

#2 How will Trevor Story fare at second base?

Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks

Trevor Story signed with the Red Sox this offseason, and many were surprised by the move. The team already had star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, so why would they go and sign Trevor Story?

Story's signing with the team filled a much-needed hole in their lineup after the departures of Kyle Schwarber and Hunter Renfroe. Trevor Story will be starting at the second base position for the Red Sox, a position in which Story has not played in the big leagues.

If Story transitions well, the Red Sox could have arguably one of the game's top offensive second basemen. However, while it may not seem like such a big move, there are many small differences with each position.

Trevor Story may go through some growing pains to start the season, but as he gets more comfortable at second base, he should have no problem with the transition.

#1 Will Rafael Devers have an MVP-caliber season?

Rafael Devers, Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game Six

Rafael Devers is one of the top offensive third basemen in all of baseball and has the stats to back it up. In his first five years in the league, Devers 162-game average included a .279 batting average with 33 home runs and 108 RBI's. This Spring Training, Devers had a .370 batting average, belted six home runs, and drove in 12 RBI's in just 27 at-bats.

"Rafael Devers isn't human. Exhibit A:" - @ Red Sox

Expect Rafael Devers to be a top lead in several offensive categories this season. The young third baseman is just 25 years old and is only going to get better as he approaches his prime years.

