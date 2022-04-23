"Right now it’s a personal choice and I’m not going to comment on it anymore," - Boston Red Sox Tanner Houck refuses to discuss his vaccination status as the ball club falls below .500

Tanner Houck has been one of the best pitchers for the Boston Red Sox this season but will miss some key games due to his vaccination status. The Boston Red Sox are in a very tightly contested division that is currently being led by the Toronto Blue Jays, who play home games in Canada. Under the current Canadian vaccine mandates, Tanner Houck is ineligible to travel across the border and play in Toronto.

Tanner Houck has made it clear to the media that he is done discussing his decision and will remain ineligible to play in Toronto this season. The Boston Red Sox will be shorthanded against one of the best offensive teams in the MLB.

Chris Cotillo wrote about some of the struggles the team will face and who is likely to replace Tanner Houck for series that are played north of the border, reported via a tweet.

masslive.com/redsox/2022/04… With Rich Hill (bereavement list) and Tanner Houck (ineligible for Toronto series) on irregular schedules, the Red Sox are re-shuffling their rotation in the coming days. That will likely lead to Garrett Whitlock's first MLB start. With Rich Hill (bereavement list) and Tanner Houck (ineligible for Toronto series) on irregular schedules, the Red Sox are re-shuffling their rotation in the coming days. That will likely lead to Garrett Whitlock's first MLB start.masslive.com/redsox/2022/04…

The loss of Tanner Houck against the Toronto Blue Jays will be difficult to overcome, as he has been excellent to start the season.

Tanner Houck won't be active for the upcoming Boston Red Sox series in Toronto

Tanner on the mound in a very unique Boston uniform.

These current COVID-19 vaccine mandates do inadverdatenly serve as an advantage for the Toronto Blue Jays, who are surely relieved not to have to go up against the star pitcher who has been throwing heat in 2022.

As the Boston Red Sox chase the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and New York Yankees in the star-studded American League East, every division game has an increased intensity and importance. Without Tanner Houck on the road in Toronto, the team will have to get strong performances from the depths of their bullpen to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tanner Houck has had numerous highlight worthy pitches this season, such as this one posted to Twitter by Sportscenter.

(via

This type of movement is just unfair 🤯(via @MLB This type of movement is just unfair 🤯 (via @MLB) https://t.co/Imeu3Jtdw1

Tanner Houck won't be available to his team in Toronto, which does hurt their chances, given how good he has been. This is likely to be a season-long story to follow unless Canadian mandates change.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt