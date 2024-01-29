Brandon Crawford Rumors: Return to Giants 'out of the question' as teams show interest in veteran shortstop, per report

San Francisco Giants' longtime shortstop, Brandon Crawford, is one of the veterans yet to find a team. The 37-year-old has been with the team for his entire career, from 2011 to 2023, and recognized as one of the greatest shortstops in Giants history.

According to Ken Rosenthal from the Athletic, a few teams have shown interest in the veteran. However, the Giants remain 'out of the question' for the upcoming season. Crawford has been with San Francisco for 13 years and is considering other options for 2024.

The Giants selected Crawford in the fourth round of the 2008 MLB draft. Since his debut in 2011, San Francisco has been his home. He helped the Giants win the World Series in 2012 and 2014.

The three-time MLB All-Star had one of his best seasons for them in 2021, slashing .298/.377/.522 and finishing fourth in the NL MVP voting. He has made the seventh most appearances (1654) for the Giants.

What is Brandon Crawford's future?

While a reunion with the Giants seems out of the way, Crawford is open to playing second or third base. The four-time Golden Glove winner is open to opportunities, but nothing concrete has come his way.

Despite being a star for the Giants, he's coming off a terrible season from the plate. His 2023 season is one of the worst in his career, slashing just 194/.273/.314 and getting struck out 81 times in 93 games.

As for the Giants, they seem to be keen on acquiring players like Matt Chapman. So, a few options for Crawford could be the Oakland Athletics, Miami Marlins or Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Giants bid farewell to their star player on Oct. 1, 2023. His contribution to the franchise will never be forgotten. Age is the only disadvantage for the veteran as he seeks a new home.

With younger players available in the free-agent market, he might not be a priority. Yet, it was not too long when he came produced an impressive 2021 season. Retirement might be his other option if the right opportunity does not come his way. There's still time for him to find a team before the 2024 regular season.

