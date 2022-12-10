Brandon Nimmo Contract: Breaking down the Mets star's 8-year mega-deal

While superstars such as Aaron Judge and Trea Turner dominated the free agency headlines, Brandon Nimmo flew under the radar as one of the most coveted outfielders on the open market. On Thursday, the New York Mets reached an agreement with Nimmo, signing him to a massive 8-year, $162 million deal to keep him in Queens.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets



Brandon Nimmo and the Mets have agreed to an eight-year deal worth $162 million: HE'S BACK!Brandon Nimmo and the Mets have agreed to an eight-year deal worth $162 million: on.sny.tv/OR5X4js HE'S BACK! Brandon Nimmo and the Mets have agreed to an eight-year deal worth $162 million: on.sny.tv/OR5X4js https://t.co/PnujmoAQdH

"HE'S BACK! Brandon Nimmo and the Mets have agreed to an eight-year deal worth $162 million: https://on.sny.tv/OR5X4js" - SNY Mets

Nimmo's extension with the Mets will pay him an average annual salary of $20,250,000, which is almost three times as much as his 2022 salary of $7,000,000. Not bad for one of the league's most underrated players.

While Nimmo has struggled with his health at times, the 8-year term of the contract will help New York spread the value of the deal out over time, relieving some of the immediate payroll budget.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets are in agreement on an eight-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The Mets keep their center fielder and the biggest payroll in baseball only gets bigger. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets are in agreement on an eight-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The Mets keep their center fielder and the biggest payroll in baseball only gets bigger.

"Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets are in agreement on an eight-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The Mets keep their center fielder and the biggest payroll in baseball only gets bigger." - Jeff Passan

With the Nimmo extension, the Mets may have the highest payroll of all time, exceeding $300 million for the 2023 season. $86 million of that is dedicated to star pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

The Mets also landed relief pitcher David Robertson on a one-year, $10 million deal, pushing New York well over the luxury tax. As a result of the elevated tax bill, the Robertson deal will cost the Mets $19 million for the 2023 season.

A look at Brandon Nimmo's career up to this point

Nimmo is coming off a season of 16 home runs hit, 64 RBIs, and a .274 batting average. He also finished the 2022 season with a .353 wOBA (Weighted On-base Average) and had a career-low strikeout rate (17.2 percent).

Throughout his seven-year career in the MLB, the Cheyenne, Wyoming native has been a consistent batter for the Mets. However, staying on the field has been Nimmo's biggest issue. While he set a new career in games played in 2022 by playing 151 games, he has only played more than 100 games twice in his career.

Jordan Katz @JordanKatz11 twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets are in agreement on an eight-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The Mets keep their center fielder and the biggest payroll in baseball only gets bigger. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets are in agreement on an eight-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The Mets keep their center fielder and the biggest payroll in baseball only gets bigger. The good news is I really like Brandon Nimmo. The bad news is this is a hilarious overpay considering his health. But the good news is Steve Cohen don’t care bout money. #LGM The good news is I really like Brandon Nimmo. The bad news is this is a hilarious overpay considering his health. But the good news is Steve Cohen don’t care bout money. #LGM twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

"The good news is I really like Brandon Nimmo. The bad news is this is a hilarious overpay considering his health. But the good news is Steve Cohen don’t care bout money. #LGM" - Jordan Katz

While the Mets may have overpaid to keep Nimmo on their roster, he should play an important role for a team that is desperately trying to secure their first World Series since 1986.

Poll : 0 votes