During his re-introduction press conference on Thursday, Brandon Nimmo wore his comfy Mets No. 9 jersey, signifying a good fit with the only organization he has ever known.

When Nimmo agreed to his eight-year contract to stay with the team that selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft, he was ensuring himself the best chance to win a championship with the least amount of travel required.

SNY @SNYtv "To be able to start your career with someone, and finish your career with the same team...that's really, really special."



Although Brandon tried out free agency, he will probably end his career where it all started. The club depicted on the back of Nimmo's baseball card is probably never going to change, even if the franchise's ownership and many other factors have altered since he first arrived in New York.

Brandon Nimmo is a Met for life

Brandon Nimmo made sure he could join the elite group of baseball players who began and ended their careers with the Mets last week by agreeing to a brand-new $162 million contract with the team.

There is always the potential that he will be traded before the contract expires. At the conclusion of those eight years, there is also a chance that he will sign with a different team. If he still has gas left in the tank, the Mets might decide to keep him past the eight years of his contract. Watching how events play out in the near future will be interesting.

"Orange and blue looks good on you" - Mets

Brandon Nimmo certainly merited the contract he was given. "The Happiest Man in Baseball" has already spent 11 years with the Mets after being chosen 13th overall in the 2011 MLB Draft, five spots behind current colleague Francisco Lindor.

Although injuries have affected him for some of his career, he has been a model employee and player during his time here. He was at his healthiest in 2022, playing in a career-high 151 games. He has a career slash line of.269,.385, and.441, a wRC+ of 134, and an fWAR of 17.9.

Few players have worn orange and blue for the bulk (or all) of their careers, and even fewer have done so while performing at his level. Brandom Nimmo will undoubtedly put a smile back on the faces of Mets fans, attempting to transport them back to a time when being a Mets fan was a true honor.

