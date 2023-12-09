Braves acquire David Fletcher and Max Stassi from the Angels in exchange of Evan White and Tyler Thomas

The Atlanta Braves have acquired catcher Max Stassi and infielder David Fletcher from the Los Angeles Angels. They sent first baseman Evan White and relief pitcher Tyler Thomas for the pair.

The move is a bit of a head-scratcher as Atlanta has Sean Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud on their roster. It is unclear whether Atlanta would keep the trio or if one of them could be on the move.

Prominent MLB insider Jeff Passan could see the Atlanta flipping Stassi during the offseason. Flipping players that Atlanta has recently signed have become accustomed for the team in recent years.

Stassi missed the entirety of the 2023 season. He was first on the injured list while dealing with a hip issue. Halfway into the season, he remained away from the team to deal with a family issue.

The Braves are looking to put their early exit from the postseason behind them

The Braves were baseball's best team during the regular season. They finished with a 104-58 record but went cold during the postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies took them out in the NLDS.

It was a disappointing end to a great season for Atlanta. The team's potent offense, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson, failed to show up when it mattered.

Atlanta will look to avenge their early exit from the postseason during the 2024 season. Much of the team's core is returning, so they will not have to press over the winter. They likely will not be considered to sign the top free agents like Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Atlanta has the best odds to win the 2024 World Series. They are a +600 favorite to win it, with the Dodgers close behind them. It will be interesting to see if they can live up to that.

