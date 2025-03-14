Braves All-Star’s struggles in Spring Training cause alarm before 2025 Opening Day

Atlanta Braves shortstop Olando Arcia has had a slow start to the year in Spring Training, which may prompt the management to look for an alternative for the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old is coming off a disastrous season in 2024 and looking to prove that he can get back to his nest this year. However, his struggles in Spring Training suggests that he may not be their first choice at shortstop this year.

Orlando Arcia started his MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2016 and was traded to the Atlanta Braves in the last year of his contract in 2021. He went on to win the World Series in his first year in Atlanta and made his first All-Star appearance in 2023. However, the Venezuelan slashed .218/.271/.354 in 157 games last year, showing a marked decline in his offensive numbers.

Heading into 2025, Arcia was still penned considered a starter a shortstop, provided that last season was a down year in an otherwise impressive career. So far, that hasn't been the case as Arcia continues to struggle this year as well.

In nine Spring Training appearances, Arcia has slashed has only recorded one hit and reached base three times, recording a .067/.222/.067 slashline.

While Arcia's defensive numbers still remain above average, his offensive numbers are a huge cause for concern. As things stand, the Braves will look for a solution to this problem before long.

While Spring Training numbers aren't always a accurate indicator of a player's abilities, it would be wise for the Atlanta front office to keep an alternative in hand for the start of the regular season.

Who are the potential replacements for Oralndo Arcia in Braves lineup?

Atlanta Braves have had a quiet offseason this year, failing to address multiple potential problems in their roster ahead of the new MLB season.

In the pitching department, they will be relying on several unproven hands in both the starting rotation and the bullpen. However, their biggest need remains in at shortstop, as Orlando Arcia is not widely considered to be starting material.

As of now, Nick Allen represents the best in-house option to replace Arcia at shortstop. While Allen's defensive work is hugely impressive, his numbers from the plate are not good enough for the majors.

With only two weeks remaining until they face San Diego Padres in Opening Day, the Braves have a dire need at shortstop and the answer to their problem most likely lies outside the organization's current prospects.

