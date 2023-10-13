A sense of deju vu has taken over the Atlanta Braves as Brian Snitker's side got dismantled by the Philadephia Phillies in the NLDS for a second consecutive season. Fans reacted to Braves coach Brian Snitker's comments that there's no shame in losing to a better team.

The Braves entered the NLDS as the overwhelming favorites after a record-breaking regular season, becoming the first team to book the playoff ticket. However, the NL East winners failed to replicate the same performance in the postseason, as they were second best to their division rivals, Philadephia Phillies, in the NLDS.

Despite the underwhelming performance, Snitker said the team had nothing to be ashamed of, as they were beaten by a better team:

"But you know what, it’s -- all the credit, I mean the Phillies stifled us," Snitker said. "I mean they pitched really well. They had great plans. Their guys got big hits. I mean you can’t take anything away from that."

"We got beat by a really good club. ... We got nothing to be ashamed of. It's still tough."

His comments did not go down well with Atlanta fans, as they felt let down by the team and the management in the playoffs for a second straight season.

"If he says "it's just baseball" one more time. Bro. Ain't no way you can just brush this one off," one fan said.

"I mean you should prob feel a little bit of shame tbh," said another

Here are some of the other comments on X, formerly called Twitter:

Brian Snitker refuses to blame underfire Braves offense for disappointing NLDS exit

The biggest letdown for the Braves was their offense, which broke multiple records during the MLB regular season, leaving fans in awe of their firepower. With MVP contenders Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson, they boasted a fearsome offense, but the duo failed to impress in the NLDS.

However, the Braves manager had nothing but praise for his two star performers this season. Snitker fell short of an explanation when asked about the team's shortcomings at the business end of the season.

"They should go home tomorrow and sit in their easy chairs and whatever and feel good about everything they’ve accomplished these last seven and a half months.

"But it’s kind of -- I don’t know. I can’t explain it. I don’t know what the remedy is. It’s just baseball. It happens and stinks when it does."