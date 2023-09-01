On Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 despite allowing two home runs to Mookie Betts.

The Braves and Dodgers not only have the two greatest records in the NL but also in all of baseball. After facing off in the NLCS in 2020 and 2021, these teams may be headed for another playoff showdown.

"Put this one in the history books! #ForTheA"

Braves fans were relieved after surviving the Dodgers in the classic battle and flooded the internet with comments.

"put this one in my medical records," commented one fan while another wrote: "way too close guys."

"Too close for comfort but it's good to keep seeing the Braves on the W side these days these two teams never disappoint."

"Never a doubt, Braves own LA"

"WHAT A GAME!!!! LFG. this series is going to be so fun, but that was damn stressful."

"Good lord this was more stressful than it needed to be"

"Super stressed at midnight on a school night is not ideal but I’ll take this win!!! #AcuñaMakesHistory #30 #60 #OnHisWeddingDay"

"My blood pressure is gonna be high all weekend isn’t it?"

Atlanta Braves' Acuña Jr. hits a grand slam on his wedding night

Ronald Acuna Jr. became the first player to have 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season when he hit a grand slam on his wedding night.

The Braves established a 7-1 lead and held on when Raisel Iglesias struck out Kiké Hernández with two on for the last out in a matchup among the top NL MVP contenders.

Braves Rockies Baseball

Acuna, who earlier in the day got married, then had three hits to help the major league-best Braves raise their record to 88-45. In the second inning of a six-run game against Lance Lynn (10-10), he hit his third grand slam of his career, a 429-foot drive into the left-field pavilion. Acuna hit his most home runs in a month, August, with 36 in his career. In the eighth inning, he stole his 62nd base.