Matt Olson earned the applause of Atlanta Braves fans after lauching his 52nd home run of the season in the game against Miami Marlins. In the process, Olson became the Braves franchise record-holder for the maximum homers in a single season, overtaking Andruw Jones' tally of 51 dingers.

However, the Marlins won the game 11-5 on the night, giving them a 2-0 lead in the three-game series betwen the two sides.

Matt Olson was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 2012 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2016. After six years in Oakland, he was traded to the Braves in the beginning of the 2022 season.

In just his second year in Atlanta, he earned his second career All-Star selection and has now made his way into their record books.

Olson's 433 feet blast down center field broke the Braves' single-season home run record of 51, which was set by Andruw Jones in 2005. The first baseman's moonshot in the sixth innings tied the game at 5-5, but it wasn't enough as the Marlins broke ahead in the eighth inning and took the game away. Nonetheless, fans have been amazed by Olson's season and took to social media to share their excitement.

"Greatest 1B in Atlanta history," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Freddie never did that," added another.

Matt Olson and the Braves maintain lead in NL depite loss to the Marlins

While Matt Olson's 52nd home run of the season extended his lead at the top of the MLB HR charts, the Atlanta Braves retain a healthy lead in the NL as we head into the end of the regular season.

The Miami Marlins are chasing a postseason spot of their own and have put out a strong statement, going 2-0 ahead in their series against the division leaders. However, the Braves already have one foot in the postseason, with second-placed Phillies 15 games behind.