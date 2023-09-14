Atlanta Braves completed their sixth consecutive NL East victory as they won 4-1 against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The stretch of success in the division continued for the Braves who clinched the title in 146 games.

The Braves won their seventh game against their division opponents this season. Further it would have meant a lot for Atlanta who wrapped up the division crown at the stadium where they were knocked out of contention for the NL East last year. The Braves had lost 3-1 to the Phillies in 2022.

In the game, Spencer Strider's seven innings effort gave him a MLB leading 17th win of the season. He allowed just one run on four hits, striking out nine opposition batters. He leads the stats even there with 259 Ks in the year. His longevity on the mound made things easy for the bullpen this time around. Kirby Yates got the save for the side.

At the box, Austin Riley hit a two-run homer and added a third RBI with a sacrifice fly later in the game. With his 35th homer of the season, he joined Matt Olson (51) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (37) to give the Braves the tied record for most players with 35 or more HRs in a season.

Right after Yates got the last out of the game, the celebrations began on the field when the Braves huddled up and did a small dance as boos rained on them from the Philly crowd. With their players celebrating on the field, Atlanta's fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to commemorate their players' achievement.

Atlanta Braves remain dominant in the NL East

The Braves won their 18th division title since the 1990s, making them one of the most dominant teams in the NL. This stretch is second best to their 11 division-winning stretch from 1995 to 2005. They have also won two World Series during that time, in 1995 and 2021, and will be looking to add another one.