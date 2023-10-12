Atlanta Braves fans were left infuriated after Philadelphia Phillies fans mocked Spencer Strider's celebration while leading Game 3 of their National League Division Series encounter on Wednesday. The Phillies went on to win 10-2 on the night, once again taking the lead in the NLDS. The game was played in Citizens Bank Park and the home fans in Philadelphia celebrated by mocking the Braves pitcher's celebration, causing many Atlanta fans to retaliate on social media.

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the postseason seeded fourth in their bracket and had to overcome the Miami Marlins in order to book their place in the NLDS. They then made a strong start against the Braves, winning the first game 3-0 before the Atlanta side leveled the series in the second game.

The next two games of the series are being played in Philadelphia and the home team has been backed by their vocal fans on home ground. The Phillies offense came alive in the third innings, starting with a solo home run from Nick Castellanos before Bryce Harper launched a three-run homer. J. T. Realmuto then wrapped up the innings with a two-run double to extend their lead even further.

Harper then launched his second home run of the night in the seventh innings, prompting the home fans to mock Spencer Strider's 'chop' celebration. Atlanta fans did not take it well and retaliated over social media.

"Be careful what you wish for," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Karma is a thing," added another.

Bryce Harper helps the Phillies overcome the Braves in Game 3 of their NLDS

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper drove in four runs on Wednesday to hand his team the lead in their NLDS encounter against the Atlanta Braves. The two-time NL MVP now has nine home runs in the postseason for the Phillies, making it the third-highest in their history and only three short of taking the top spot.

Can the Phillies now use their home-ground advantage to finish the job and eliminate the NL leaders?