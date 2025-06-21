Braves fans predict Charlie Morton reunion after Chris Sale lands on 15-day IL with rib injury

The Atlanta Braves, who are enduring a tough season, were handed an injury setback, as ace Chris Sale landed on the IL.

As per reports, the 2024 NL Cy Young award winner has suffered a left rib cage fracture and has been placed on the 15-day IL. The Braves posted about their ace's injury blow on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

"The #Braves today recalled LHP Austin Cox to Atlanta and placed LHP Chris Sale on the 15-day injured list, backdated to June 19, with a fractured left ribcage." the post read

Reacting to the news, plenty of Braves fans felt that Sale's injury could lead to the re-signing of Charlie Morton, who spent four seasons (2021-24) at Truist Park in the recent past.

"If the Braves are still going to buy, Charlie Morton now seems like a lock to make a return" a fan posted

"Welcome back Charlie Morton you know that’s going to be the move made" another fan commented

"Charlie Morton, welcome home 😂😭" another fan replied

"Shades of Charlie Morton here. Let’s get him healed up and back on the mound. This guy’s in beast mode!" another fan responded

"Charlie Morton, you are an Atlanta Brave" another user commented

Chris Sale likely suffered his injury after diving ninth-inning play against the New York Mets

Talking about Chris Sale's big injury blow, which may have season-defining implications for the Atlanta Braves, plenty have analyzed how the injury could have come about in the first place, as the veteran pitched all nine innings in the victory against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Looking at Sale's work in the game, there is quite a strong possibility that the lefty suffered his injury when making a spectacular diving play at the top of the ninth to ensure Juan Soto would be unable to make it to first base.

Boasting a 5-4 record, along with a 2.52 ERA and 114 total strikeouts for the season, Chris Sale has once again been one of the finest pitchers in the majors this year. The Braves organization and fans alike will be hoping Sale can get back to action relatively quickly, as they make a push for a playoff position.

