The wife of Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Chelsea Freeman, recently shared a video on Instagram that caused mixed reactions among diehard Braves supporters.

The Video post captured a touching moment when Freddie Freeman's sons reunited with the team's iconic mascot, Blooper, at the All-Star Game's Red Carpet event.

However, some fans used the occasion to air their grievances over Freddie Freeman's departure from the team.

While everyone was enjoying the sweet reunion, a few disgruntled fans voiced their displeasure by making comments like "Nobody misses Freddie" and "He could still see him if his dad was not a sellout."

Chelsea Freeman's Instagram Post

These comments were a reflection of the resentment that some fans still harbored toward Freddie Freeman's decision to leave the Braves. While it's not uncommon for fans to harbor mixed feelings when a beloved player departs, it's essential to acknowledge that emotions can run high during such moments.

Freddie Freeman's history behind leaving the Braves

First baseman Freddie Freeman, a longtime member of the Atlanta Braves, once declared his unwavering dedication to playing out his career with the group.

However, talks between Freddie Freeman and the Braves changed unexpectedly when his contract came to an end in 2021. At first, the Braves made Freddie Freeman a respectable offer of a five-year, $125 million contract, which was fair for the star player.

Unexpectedly, Freddie Freeman turned down the offer and opted to sign with another team, causing rumors about his potential return to the group. In an apparent effort to keep their franchise player, reports surfaced that the Braves upped their offer to five years and $140 million.

The company refused to grant Freddie Freeman and his representatives their request for a sixth year in the contract. Freeman's agent gave the Braves two proposals as talks between the two parties grew more intense.

Unfortunately, both were declined, and the team retracted its initial proposal. This turn of events marked a significant shift in the Braves' relationship with their first basemen.

