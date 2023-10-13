In a thrilling NLDS Game 4 showdown at Citizens Bank Park, the Philadelphia Phillies emerged victorious, defeating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 to secure a spot in the NL Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This victory marked the second consecutive year the Phillies eliminated the Braves from the postseason.

Expand Tweet

The hero of the night was undoubtedly Nick Castellanos, who etched his name in the history books by becoming the first player ever to hit two home runs in consecutive playoff games. Castellanos’ powerful swings, particularly a 415-foot shot off a 100-mph fastball in the sixth inning, showcased his remarkable performance in this series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Phillies are a team of destiny, Braves are choke artists. I love baseball." - Posted one fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shortstop Trea Turner also played a crucial role, contributing four hits and delivering a solo home run off Braves’ ace Spencer Strider in the fifth inning. Turner’s offensive prowess proved pivotal in giving the Phillies the lead they needed to secure the win.

The Phillies’ bullpen found themselves in trouble but thrived eventually.

Pitching-wise, swingman Ranger Suarez once again showcased his reliability, limiting the Braves to only one run—a fourth-inning home run by Austin Riley—over five innings of work. However, the Phillies’ bullpen encountered some tense moments in the seventh inning, with lefty reliever Jose Alvarado struggling with control issues. The Braves threatened with bases loaded, but a remarkable catch by rookie center fielder Johan Rojas saved the day, preventing extra runs and maintaining the Phillies’ lead.

"You are a bunch of frauds." - Added another angry fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The game was not without its challenges, as the Phillies navigated through a tough battle with the Braves’ potent lineup. Despite the bullpen’s temporary struggles, closer Craig Kimbrel eventually sealed the deal, securing the Phillies’ ticket to the NLCS.

With this victory, the Phillies now set their sights on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS. Game 1 is scheduled for Monday at Citizens Bank Park, and the Phillies are eager to continue their historic journey through the postseason. As they aim for a second consecutive NL pennant, the Phillies are just four victories away from achieving their postseason dreams. The stage is set, and the NLCS promises to be another thrilling chapter in the Phillies’ quest for glory.