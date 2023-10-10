After an early deficit, Travis d’Arnaud launched a two-run home run to bring the Atlanta Braves with one run of the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Two of the NLDS. The veteran catcher came up clutch for the Braves in the bottom of the 7th inning, not only closing the gap on the scoreboard but also forcing the Phillies to take starter Zack Wheeler out of the game.

There was a noticeable sense of doom and gloom at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, however, Travis d’Arnaud brought life back to the home crowd. The 34-year-old, who was relegated to the bench in the first game of the series, honored his manager's faith in him by launching the 7th-inning home run.

A steady veteran, d’Arnaud has proven himself as an effective catcher at the major league level, however, the acquisition of Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics last season left him in a backup role. However, he has excelled when called upon by Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Prior to Travis d’Arnaud's home run, MLB social media boards were claiming that the National League Division Series was over and that the Philadelphia Phillies were going to sweep the series. However, Braves fans have since gone back at the Phillies fans who made such claims.

Although the Atlanta Braves were still down on the scoreboard after the d'Arnaud's homerun, it could be enough to snap the team's offense back to life. After finishing the 2023 regular season with the best record in the MLB (104-58), the Braves have not looked like the dominant team they were all year.

Travis d’Arnaud has been one of the top backup catchers in baseball since joining the Atlanta Braves

If you were to scroll through X (formerly known as Twitter), you would think that d'Arnaud was a superstar, as Atlanta Braves fans have expressed their love for the versatile catcher. While he played second-fiddle to Sean Murphy this season, he is coming off his first and only All-Star season in 2022.

Without a doubt, 2022 was the best season of the former first-overall pick's career. Through 107 games for the Atlanta Braves in 2022, d'Arnaud rewarded his club for giving him the most game-time he had played since 2017. During his lone All-Star season, Travis d’Arnaud posted a .268 batting average with 60 RBIs and 18 home runs.

That being said, the biggest home run of his career may have come on Monday night. It remains to be seen if the Braves will continue their comeback or fall to 0-2 in the NLDS.