In a pivotal Game 4 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, tension reached a boiling point as Brian Snitker made a strategic yet controversial decision. The Braves manager intentionally walked Phillies’ formidable hitter, Bryce Harper, sending shockwaves through the ballpark and leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The move came in the bottom of the first inning with Trea Turner on second base and the dangerous Bryce Harper at the plate. Braves pitcher Spencer Strider had given Harper a 3-0 count before Snitker signaled for the intentional walk. The decision drew a collective gasp from the crowd and set social media ablaze.

"Shivering in their boots." - Joked one fan

Bryce Harper hit two homers and produced 4 RBIs during Game 3 of the NLDS

Bryce Harper hit two home runs during Game 3 of the NLDS yesterday against the Braves for a total of four runs scored. The Phillies star helped the team beat Atlanta with a commanding 10-2 lead, which also happened to break the franchise record for the most home runs scored in a postseason game.

Braves fans, hopeful for a comeback in the series, were left questioning the wisdom of intentionally putting a runner on base. Prior to Harper’s intentional walk, Trea Turner had hit a one-out double off the left field wall, so now, with two on and only one out, Alec Bohm was left with the pressure of producing an offensive play to help the Phillies be the first team on the scoreboard.

"Scared. They are legit scared." - Posted another fan.

However, the inning was left clean for the Braves as Strider struck out Bohm. Bryson Stott, now with two outs and two on, flew the ball to center field, which was caught by Micheal Harris to end the inning.

The outcome of the game and the NLDS series remains uncertain at the time of writing, with the scoreboard still 0-0. However, one thing was made clear: Braves fans have a lot of respect for Bryce Harper.