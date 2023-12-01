Braves Hall of Famer and iconic former scout Paul Snyder passes away at 88, cause of death unknown

The Atlanta Braves organization and their fans are mourning the loss of Paul Snyder, who passed away on Thursday at 88 years old. One of the most important non-player members in franchise history, Snyder was instrumental in helping the Atlanta Braves become a true juggernaut in the 1990s.

"The Atlanta Braves mourn the passing of Braves Hall of Famer Paul Snyder:"

One of the most important front office executives in Atlanta Braves history, Paul Snyder served in several roles with the organization. Snyder's first role in the organization dates back to 1958 when at 22 years old, he played in 113 games with the Midland Braves.

Snyder never reached the MLB as a player, eventually transitioning to coaching and scouting before his 30th birthday. From 1963 to 1972, Snyder managed and scouted across several minor league levels for the Atlanta Braves organization.

Eventually, Snyder became an integral part of the Atlanta Braves farm system, taking over as the team's scouting director throughout the 80s. It was during that time that Snyder made his ever-lasting mark on the organization, as he helped scout and develop some of the most beloved figures in team history.

"The Braves lost another legend as Paul Snyder passed away last night. Snyder was a great scout who was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame. His contributions were significant and his love for the Braves was immeasurable. He will continue to be loved by all who knew him." - @mlbbowman

Paul Snyder helped lay the foundation for the Atlanta Braves 1995 World Series title

It was during the 80s and 90s that Snyder helped then-General Manager Bobby Cox with selecting and developing some of the biggest names in Atlanta Braves history, including Chipper Jones, Steve Avery, and Tom Glavine.

Thanks to the drafting process and scouting of Snyder, the Atlanta Braves were a powerhouse in the early 1990s, eventually winning the 1995 World Series. Hall of Famer Tom Glavine was named as the World Series MVP.

His contributions to baseball and the Atlanta Braves organization will never be forgotten. In 2005, Snyder was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame. He was also enshrined in the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame in 2013, cementing his legacy as one of the best to ever do it.

