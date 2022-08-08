"Braves just out here throwing the ball anywhere" - New York Mets superfan and NBA star Donovan Mitchell roasts Atlanta Braves for costly error on a simple pickoff attempt

NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell held nothing back while watching his New York Mets trounce the Atlanta Braves. Fans of both teams know how important this series will be for the end-of-season standings. When the Braves made a mistake that directly led to runs for the Mets, Mitchell let them hear about it.

It isn't unusual for fans of the winning team to talk trash, but they normally don't have the same starpower as Donovan Mitchell. This puts the mistake under the microscope. The error came when the Braves attempted to pick off a Mets runner at first, and the ball sailed past Matt Olson.

Then, with a runner on second for the next batter, the New York Mets drove in the run. SNY Network posted a clip of the scoring play that came immediately after the error.

SNY @SNYtv Take advantage of mistakes.



Jeff McNeil puts the Mets up 3-0 Take advantage of mistakes.Jeff McNeil puts the Mets up 3-0 https://t.co/ZazQp5RfEH

This prompted Mitchell to roast the Mets' division rival.

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell Braves just out here throwing the ball anywhere Braves just out here throwing the ball anywhere 😂😂

The New York Mets won the series against the Atlanta Braves, giving Mitchell and all Mets fans a license to talk trash. As they now have a 5.5 game lead in the National League East, the Mets are the favorites to win the division.

New York Mets have Donovan Mitchell's and all fans' hopes sky high after series win over Atlanta Braves

Pitcher Max Scherzer of the New York Mets celebrates during a game against the Atlanta Braves.

The Atlanta Braves had a surge and got within striking distance of the Mets' division lead, but the Mets have pulled away once again. This five-game series was the ultimate opportunity for the Braves to close the gap, but they have squandered that opportunity.

This tweet from Anthony DiComo contextualizes how pivotal this series was for the National League East.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo The Braves are now closer to the third-place Phillies in the standings than they are to the first-place Mets. The Braves are now closer to the third-place Phillies in the standings than they are to the first-place Mets.

This series has gone about as well as any New York Mets fan could have hoped for. With wins over the Atlanta Braves, they cemented themselves as one of the top teams in the National League. In addition, the division becomes all the harder to win.

This highlight package posted to YouTube by the MLB shows the Mets cruising to a dominant win over the Braves.

If the Mets continue to win while the Braves are faltering, Donovan Mitchell will surely be there to lead the charge in trash talking.

