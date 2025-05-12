Braves legend Chipper Jones gives verdict on Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado, Jose Ramirez's Hall of Fame cases

Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez make interesting Hall of Fame cases but if it were up to Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones, all three of them would be in Cooperstown.

On Sunday, MLB Network posted a graphic involving St. Louis Cardinals star Arenado, San Diego Padres third baseman Machado and Cleveland Guardians star Ramirez and asked if these are the future Hall of Fame third basemen playing in the MLB right now.

Jones gave a simple two-word response:

"All three!"

Jones' verdict is understandable given that Machado, Arenado and Ramirez have all emerged as stalwarts at third base. But have they already made the case to be in the Hall of Fame, or do they still need to add to their resume to build a case?

Do Nolan Arenado, Jose Ramirez and Manny Machado have Hall of Fame resume already?

All three third basemen have compelling arguments to make the Hall of Fame one day.

Nolan Arenado's 10 Gold Gloves and five Platinum Gloves make him arguably one of the best third basemen in MLB history. Offensively, he’s an eight-time All-Star with over 330 home runs and nearly 1,100 RBIs. His plaque feels inevitable.

José Ramírez has been one of the game’s most complete players for nearly a decade. He is a six-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger and a consistent MVP candidate. Ramírez has already surpassed 1,200 hits, 200 homers and 200 steals. If he keeps up with the production for another decade, he can be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Manny Machado is a six-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner and has already passed 300 homers, 1,700 hits and 1,000 RBIs before his age-32 season. If he continues his pace into his mid-30s, Machado could end up with 2,500+ hits and 400+ home runs. These numbers scream Cooperstown every step of the way.

The only thing all three stars lack in their resume is a World Series. Arenado is already on the decline of his career, while Ramirez and Machado are with teams with bright postseason prospects. Unlike Arenado, who has slid in terms of hitting since last year, Machado and Ramirez continue to put up elite numbers. However, Arenado already has the numbers.

None are Hall of Fame locks yet, but all three are well on their way.

