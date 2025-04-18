Braves legend gives verdict on Buster Posey-led Giants 

Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz recently offered his thoughts regarding the San Francisco Giants in their maiden campaign with Buster Posey as their president of baseball operations. Smoltz believes the Giants can thrive under the leadership of Posey, and they have a strong roster that is built to be successful at home, thereby making them a genuine postseason contender this year.
Posey was the Giants' first-round pick in the 2008 MLB draft and was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2010. He had a highly successful 13-year career as a catcher for the Giants, winning three World Series rings. He was unveiled as the new president of baseball operations by the franchise at the end of the 2024 campaign, just three years after his retirement.
On Friday, John Smoltz made his weekly appearance for the "Flipping Bats" podcast hosted by Ben Verlander, younger brother of three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, who signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Giants for the 2025 season. The Hall of Fame pitcher was asked to give his perspective on the club's playoff chances.
(from 12:41 mark onwards)
"Buster Posey is going to be an important byproduct of their success. I think he brings stability and sanity to the organization," Smoltz said. "I believe he's got a good blend of what the information-type scenario that has been before him. I think they know how to win in San Francisco.
"As long as they don't have to push a million buttons to try and be successful and have more stability in their roster, yes, they can make a push [for a playoff spot]," he added.
The Giants currently have the third-highest winning percentage in the MLB at the moment. Yet, they are currently in third spot in their division with a 13-6 record, since the three best teams right now are all from the NL West.
Their pitching staff gives them a chance to win: John Smoltz on Buster Posey-led Giants
Smoltz also credited Buster Posey for building a strong pitching staff for the 2025 campaign, which he feels will be the major factor in their chase for a playoff spot. Smoltz stated that the strong start to the season from the Giants gives them a great chance of clinching a playoff berth from an extremely competitive division.
"I like their pitching staff, and their pitching staff gives them a chance to win," Smoltz said.
"You've got a lot of balance, and they haven't played each other yet. So, it'd be interesting to see how things are right now. A good head start for that team," he added.
The Giants last reached the playoffs in 2021 after winning the NL West division title that year. However, it has been their lone postseason appearance since 2016.