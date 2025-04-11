Braves legend reveals Atlanta's 3 core leaders like Phillies' Bryce Harper, Dodgers' Freddie Freeman 

The Atlanta Braves couldn't have started the season any worse, with the team only able to win twice in 11 games coming into Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.
This includes seven straight losses against the San Diego Padres and LA Dodgers to open the season. Amid the tough start, the Braves locker room needs a leader within itself to uplift their spirits. But who are their versions of Phillies' first baseman Bryce Harper and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman?
Former Braves legend John Smoltz has the answer as he named three players on the team who could perform that duty. Smoltz named Marcel Ozuna, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley.
"Well, they love Marcel Ozuna and what he brings every single day to the plate offensively," Smoltz said on Ben Verlander's 'Flippin Bats' podcast. "Obviously, he's just playing the DH role. Albies is a guy that has high energy, a smile, and enjoys the game, and Riley's been there, done that.
"So I think the biggest thing for the Braves is they do not get too high or too low — they really don't. They’ve proven that in their track record under Brian Snitker, and that's a credit to his managing style. But I just think those three guys I mentioned are a unique blend," he added.
(from 15:37 mark onwards)
With stars in every corner of their roster, it’s these three — Ozuna, Albies and Riley — who Smoltz believes are the glue, much like Harper and Freeman are in their respective clubhouses.
John Smoltz names 1 guy who could turn it around for Braves
The Braves are missing the services of former NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., who is recovering from ACL surgery last year.
During the same interview, Smoltz acknowledged that the Braves are missing Acuna's exploits and how one man can turn this around for them.
"Look, if Acuña comes back and does his thing — the flash, the flair and everything — then they're a different ballclub," Smoltz said. "They just play different. I mean, he brings excitement at the top of the lineup, but it's going to take him a minute. You know, it's his second ACL.
"And I know it's hard to say that one guy changes the dynamic of a lineup, but he really does. It's the one guy they’ve got to have in their lineup, because they've got too much swing and miss," he added.
Acuna Jr. is set to be reevaluated next week, according to ESPN on Thursday.