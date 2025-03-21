Braves manager gives important injury update on Ronald Acuna Jr. ahead of Opening Series vs Rays

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker said they are not going to rush Ronald Acuna Jr. back onto the field until he has fully recovered from the knee injury that he suffered last season. Snitker also revealed that Acuna Jr. is healthy enough to take live at-bats, but they feel he is not ready to steal bases or play defense for the Opening Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ronald Acuna Jr. played just 49 games for the Atlanta Braves after he tore his right ACL, which ended his campaign in May. The 27-year-old outfielder was the unanimous choice for the National League MVP the previous year after hitting 41 home runs and stealing 73 bases to become the first player in MLB history to post a 40-70 season.

On Thursday, Brian Snitker shared his thoughts on the impending return of Ronald Acuna Jr. to the Braves lineup during an interview for the "Foul Territory" podcast.

"Ronald's doing great," Snitker said. "He's getting live at-bats. It's just the starting and stopping [while running], maneuvering in the outfield, cutting bases, and all that stuff. As far as at-bats, he's probably ready to go right now. But there are things with his knee that they have to check all the boxes.

"We've just got to take our time with him and be patient because, when we get him back, we want to get him back whole. We want him to stay out there on the field every day."

Acuna Jr. was not having a particularly good season before his injury last year. He had batted .250/.351/.365 with just four home runs, 15 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 101.

Ronald Acuna Jr. just keeps maturing as a player: Brian Snitker

Ronald Acuna Jr. is the only player to record a 40-70 season in the MLB (Image Source: IMAGN)

During his appearance on Foul Territory, Brian Snitker also lauded Ronald Acuna Jr. for the positive energy that he brings into the Atlanta Braves clubhouse. He stated how the four-time All-Star has developed as a person on and off the field during his career.

"He's got a great attitude right now," Snitker said. "He just keeps maturing as a player. As a person. You see him with his children. He's a great father. It's going to energize the whole club when he gets back out there."

Acuna Jr. was among the several injuries the Atlanta Braves dealt with last year. They ended the regular season on an 89-73 record to take second place in the NL East and reach the playoffs but were swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.

