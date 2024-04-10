Braves News: Atlanta's matchup tonight against New York Mets postponed due to poor weather conditions

Much to the disappointment of many, Wednesday's matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather. Unfortunately, for fans of both teams, the weather forecast for tonight's action has left the clubs with no decision but to move the game to another date.

As a result of the postponement, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will make up the game near the end of the season. The matchup is tentatively scheduled to be played on Sept. 26, although that will depend on the weather again.

"Tonight’s game against the New York Mets has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather" - @Braves

Atlanta announced on social media that Thursday's game against the Mets remains on track to be played. Although the game will be made up later in the season, it could play an important role in the National League playoff picture depending on each team's standings when September rolls around.

There have been many postponements across the MLB this season, with Atlanta finding themselves as a part of a few. The battle with poor weather is something that has plagued the MLB for years given the timing of the season.

That has sparked a debate among fans regarding the status of many stadiums, as well as the early-season scheduling.

Postponement of Braves-Mets adds to debate over retractable roofs and early-season scheduling

After many postponed games to open the season, fans have raised issues regarding the constant weather battles early in the year.

Although an expensive option, many disgruntled fans have said that the MLB should require teams to either play under a roof or some form of retractable roof, like the Miami Marlins or the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Pooled raindrops in the infield Sunday overwhelmed the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 8-1 defeat against the Chicago Cubs. As the tarp covered the field in the fourth inning, Miguel Rojas' frustrations reached a boiling point." - @TheAthletic

Others have said that the league should reconsider reassessing the schedule to avoid some of the colder weather regions early in the season.

Although tonight's game was set to be played at the Braves' stadium, other teams like the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates have dealt with questionable weather this year.

