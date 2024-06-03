Braves reportedly dismiss Tommy Pham trade possibility as replacement for Ronald Acuna Jr.

On May 26, Ronald Acuna Jr. went down awkwardly during a game against the Pirates. After having gone down in an obvious state of pain, it was later revealed that the reigning MVP has suffered a full ACL tear for the second time since 2021.

Although Acuna was hitting a modest .250 with 4 home runs and 15 RBIs at the time of the injury, having to place a player as significant as Acuna Jr. on the IL poses a significant inconvenience at best. Shortly thereafter, rumblings of possible strategic solutions for the Braves began to enter the discourse.

"A look at Ronald Acuna Jr’s injury. Does not look good at all." - Miles Garrett

Among the names that came up in the ensuing discussions for replacing Ronald Acuna Jr. in the Braves lineup was Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham. Pham, 36, is a veteran outfielder who has played for no fewer than six teams since 2021. Currently under a one-year deal with the White Sox, some have suggested that acquiring Pham on a rental basis could be an advisable move for the Braves.

However, according to USA Today analyst Bob Nightengale, Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos is not currently pursuing a deal that would bring Pham to town. Despite the fact that the veteran is hitting .280 with a .733 OPS alongside 3 home runs and 12 RBIs in 33 games this year.

""The Chicago White Sox definitely plan to trade outfielder Tommy Pham before the deadline, but they have not engaged in talks with Atlanta or any other contender yet" - Bob Nightengale

Instead, it is understood by Nightengale that the Braves will try to re-purpose existing outfielders Jarred Kelenic, Michael Harris III, and Adam Duvall, despite the fact that the afforementioned trio is hitting a combined .244 this season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. absence injects further uncertainty into Braves season

Despite leading the NL in both home runs and slugging percentage last season, the Braves' bats have been considerably quieter this season, and will now have to proceed without an offensive juggernaut in Acuna. In a recent appearance on 680 The Fan, Anthopoulos addressed the challenges that lie ahead:

“I always keep my ear to the ground. It’s more challenging when you’re at the end of May/beginning of June. It’s hard to find trades, right? But, what I can tell you is there are teams that are open to having dialogue, and we’re going to be creative when we can be"

With Ronald Acuna Jr. out for the season, and the Philadelphia Phillies now leading by an increasing margin in the NL East, it would not be an exaggeration to say that Anthopoulos has his work cut out for him.

