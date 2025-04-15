Braves reporter breaks the Internet after securing female fan's number during live broadcast

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves travelled to Toronto to start the first of their three-game series against the Blue Jays. With both teams' lineups full of stars, many fans had this matchup penciled when the 2025 schedules came out.

However, much of the attention fell on Wiley Ballard, a reporter who works for FanDuel Sports Network in Atlanta. With his club up four runs in the fifth inning, he decided to have some fun in the crowd.

He approached two women at the Rogers Centre, trying to get them to root for the Braves. That then turned into getting one woman's number, with the help of his fellow broadcast partners in the booth.

The crew in the booth joked that this could be a great way to go around and get women's numbers at the games. Others immediately slammed that response.

"This is one of the most insanely inappropriate things I've ever seen. Like I legitmately cannot believe it's real" said CBS MLB editor Kate Feldman.

CBS MLB editor Kate Feldman could not believe what she was seeing. Their general response was that it was not professional, appropriate, and offensive to many.

Braves get a much-needed win to start the series in Toronto

Atlanta Braves - Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley (Photo via IMAGN)

The Braves came into Monday's game looking to avenge their loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. They took a game from Tampa Bay before dropping two and losing the series.

Grant Holmes got the start for Atlanta on Monday against the Blue Jays. He was electric in his start, going 7.2 innings and giving up just three runs on two hits with four strikeouts.

He had Toronto hitters fooled, especially the top of their lineup. Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. combined to go 0-for-8 with three strikeouts while hitting in the one and two-hole.

Offensively, Atlanta had little trouble in Toronto. They were able to get the hits when they mattered most and pushed runs across the board during key times.

Sean Murphy and Austin Riley both went deep for Atlanta on Monday. Their two home runs were also accompanied by Eli White, who had a multihit game.

After Holmes, Atlanta turned to Aaron Bummer to finish out the game. He went 1.1 innings, giving up a run, but was able to close out the game. They beat Toronto 8-4, a much-needed win.

