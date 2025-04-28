  • home icon
  Braves reunite with former World Series champion outfielder on one-year deal

Braves reunite with former World Series champion outfielder on one-year deal

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Apr 28, 2025 18:17 GMT
The Atlanta Braves bring back Eddie Rosario on a one-year deal (Photo Source: IMAGN)
The Atlanta Braves bring back Eddie Rosario on a one-year deal (Photo Source: IMAGN)

This has not been the start of the 2025 campaign that the Atlanta Braves and their fans were hoping for. After a brutal start to the year, Atlanta finds themselves on a bit of a hot streak, posting a 7-3 record over their past 10 games and they once again look like they are a legitimate threat in the National League.

As the team has started turning a corner on their overall place in the standings, Atlanta Braves front office has been busy looking to improve the roster in order to keep momentum rolling. On Monday, the team decided to bring back a familiar face, agreeing to a one-year deal with former World Series-winning outfielder Eddie Rosario.

Rosario helped Atlanta win the World Series in 2021, while also earning the NLCS MVP in the process. This will be Rosario's third stint with the club, after appearing in 24 games for the team last year. Although the 33-year-old's best days might be behind him, he has a proven track record of success with the Braves and could provide them with some solid depth throughout the season.

Atlanta has recieved limited production from the outfield so far this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. is still working his way back from a significant knee injured which forced him to miss the majority of 2024.

Michael Harris II and Alex Verdugo have been steady but have left something to be desired, while other outfielders Eli White and Stuart Fairchild are more depth pieces than everyday players. It remains to be seen how Eddie Rosario will be utilized by manager Brian Snitker, however, there is a comfortability there between the two.

The Atlanta Braves optioned Jarred Kelenic in order to make space for Eddie Rosario

In order to make space on the MLB roster, Atlanta decided to option Jarred Kelenic to the Gwinnett Stripers in Triple-A. After being viewed as one of the top prospects in baseball, things have not gone as many had hoped they would for Kelenic.

A former first round pick of the New York Mets in the 2018 MLB Draft, Kelenic got his first taste for the Majors with the Seattle Mariners, spending three years with the club. He was acquired by the Braves during the 2023 offseason with many believing that an franchise like Atlanta could help him unlock his potential, however this has not been the case.

Lyndon Suvanto

Lyndon Suvanto

Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.

Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.

A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers.

Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
