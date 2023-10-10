The ending to Game 2 of the National League Division Series may stick with Bryce Harper for years. Although Harper has been one of the best players of his generation, the two-time MVP proved that even the elite can make mistakes. Unfortunately for Harper, this one cost the Philadelphia Phillies the game.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Philadelphia Phillies were down 5-4 to the Atlanta Braves. With one out, Bryce Harper sat on first base during Nick Castellanos' at-bat. The outfielder drove a deep ball into right-center field, which appeared to be a clear RBI double. This was not the case as Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II made an incredible catch at the outfield wall.

At the time of the catch, Harper was rounding second base and looking to score. Following Harris' outstanding defensive play, Harper had to double back and try to return to first base. However, Braves third baseman Austin Riley completed the rally, throwing out Harper at first base, ending the ball game.

This mistake by Harper caused Truist Park to erupt and led to Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia taking shots at Harper's blunder while celebrating in the locker room. According to reports, Arcia laughingly said, "Ha-ha atta-boy, Harper," as the team celebrated their series-tying victory.

Bryce Harper's baserunning error comes one week after his baserunning heroics in the Wild Card series

Perhaps the reason behind Harper's double-play-inducing error was the result of an inflation of self-confidence. His baserunning abilities helped the Philadelphia Phillies pad their lead against the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series.

In the bottom of the eighth inning during the first game of the NL Wild Card Series, Harper seemingly ignored third base coach Dusty Wathan's signal to stop at this base. Instead, the superstar slugger rounded the base in a full sprint, scoring on the play and pushing the Phillies' lead to 4-1.