Braves star Marcell Ozuna’s $460,247 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, a sight to behold with scissor doors and speed that thrills 

While it is common for sports stars to splash their big paychecks on expensive toys, Marcell Ozuna's Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster is anything but common, and quite a head-turner. The Atlanta Braves star has attracted plenty of attention with his car, which costs almost half a million dollars. The Dominican slugger regularly posts pictures of the car on special occasions, but it was first seen in 2018, which is when he most likely bought it.

Marcell Ozuna was signed by the Miami Marlins as an international free agent in 2008 and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2013. He soon became one of the central players in the lineup, making the All-Stars twice in consecutive years during that time. He went on to spend two years with the St. Louis Cardinals before signing for the Braves in 2020. After an amazing first season in Atlanta where he finished as the NL RBI and home run leader, he signed a four-year contract.

While Ozuna is one of the best sluggers in the MLB, he continues to enjoy the perks of his profession with his family and it is clear that his car is one of his prized assets. The Lamborghini Aventador was first launched in 2011, and Ozuna's car is the Aventador S Roadster 2018 model. It is white in color with silver rims on the tires. He was first seen posing with it in 2018 and then the next year on occasions such as Mother's Day and his birthday.

Could Braves trade Marcell Ozuna before Opening Day?

The Atlanta Braves undoubtedly boast one of the best rosters in the MLB currently and the addition of Chris Sale only makes them stronger and maybe even gives them a chance to make some trades. The first name that comes up in this possibility is Marcell Ozuna.

While the slugger had a 40+ home run season in 2023, he has rarely been consistent and his time in Atlanta has been tumultuous. Hence, his high output last year could make it the best time for the Braves to trade for him and explore some new options.

