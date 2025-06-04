Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde delivers perfect joke after hilarious Snickers commercial

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. made his much-anticipated return to the baseball field in almost a year last month, and the 2023 National League MVP has hit the ground running since his return.

While Ronald Acuna Jr. stays hot at the plate, batting .324 with three homers since his return, he is catching the attention of fans with his latest advertisement for Snickers.

Acuna Jr. has been featuring in advertisement campaigns for the company since 2022 and his latest advertisement aligns with their witty themes.

The Braves slugger shared the hilarious clip on Instagram with a caption:

"Dressed like someone who should have had a Snickers."

The fans enjoyed the hilarious side of the Braves star and his wife Maria Laborde joined the comments with a timely joke. She wrote:

"If anyone wants the sandals, I'll sell them."

(Image source - Instagram)

Maria's comment was in reference to the sandals Acuna wore as part of the first outfit in the commercial.

Ronald Acuna Jr. tied the knot with Maria Laborde in 2023, during his historic 30-60 season. The duo share two sons; Ronald Daniel Acuna Laborde, born in September 2020, and Jamal, born in 2022.

Braves legend optimistic after Ronald Acuna Jr.'s return

The Atlanta Braves have struggled in the first half of the season as they hold a 27-32 record. However, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s return to action has the Braves optimistic about a postseason spot.

Braves Hall of Famer John Smoltz believes Atlanta can turn things around if Acuna remains healthy. He shed light on the team's chances ahead of their series against the Boston Red Sox last weekend.

“He just brings too many dynamics to the club,” Smoltz said in an interview with RG's DJ Siddiqi. “He’s instant offense at the top of the lineup. We don’t know how much he’s going to run based on his knees, but he’s an electric defensive player."

Braves fans would hope that Ronald Acuna Jr. can deliver on the early promise since his return but he'll need help from others in a slumping offense.

