The Atlanta Braves have clinched the NL East division thanks to stellar performances by Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Spencer Strider and Max Fried, to name a few.

Out of this lot, Acuna Jr. has hammered the seal for a win in most of the games this season. His sheer strength and game-reading ability have allowed him to excel within the Braves franchise.

Acuna Jr. leads the league in hits, runs, stolen bases, on-base percentage, multi-hit games, hard-hit balls and total bases. He possesses a tantalizing combination of power, speed and average.

Braves third base coach Ron Washington has been working closely with Acuna Jr. for his base-running skills, which is pretty emphatic since Acuna has 68 SB in the year. Even though Matt Olson leads the charts in homers this season, Washington believes that Acuna Jr. is a special talent who can call games at such a young age.

"It's the coolest thing and the most productive thing I've been a part of," said Braves third-base coach Ron Washington. "The guy is just taking over baseball games. I can't tell you the last time I've seen (that). And he's doing it almost every night"

Acuña Jr., one of the most exciting players in the game, has had a phenomenal season and a phenomenal start to his career. He is a .291 hitter with 397 RBI, 160 home runs and 175 stolen bases.

Had he participated in more than a 60-game season in 2020 (the pandemic), those statistics would have been even better. Additionally, while rehabbing from an ACL tear, he only played 82 games in 2021 and 119 in 2022.

Ronald Acuna jr has hit 40 home runs this season

Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Braves are running riot this season

Acuña Jr. is a player with exponential growth in the major leagues. And this season, he has just excelled beyond the space of his normal imagination. His success has aided the Braves in capturing the NL East division title and the best record in the majors. Acuña Jr. is the first player in the National League to enter the 40/40 club in the same season that his team makes the playoffs, which gives him another first.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a noteworthy home run on the road and this was the crowd reaction

Acuña Jr. has already clinched the best power-speed season in MLB history, even if he doesn't get the two stolen bases he needs to become the first 40-70 player in MLB history. It remains to be seen if the Braves and Acuña Jr. can win yet another pennant in three years.