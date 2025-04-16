Braves vs. Blue Jays: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 16, MLB 2025

The Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays finish their three-game set on Wednesday at 1:07 p.m. EDT. The two teams split the first two contests of the series, so this is the rubber match that will determine who walks away with a series victory.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Recent Form and Records
The Blue Jays are off to a solid start this year. They're 10-8 on the season, good enough to be a half-game out of first place in the AL East. They're one of just two teams in that division to even be over .500 at this point.
The Braves, meanwhile, have endured a nightmare start. They're 5-12, the third-worst record in the sport, though they've faced teams like the LA Dodgers. This was a playoff team last year, and they're already six games back of first place in the NL East.
Players to Watch
Starting Pitchers
Spencer Strider (making season debut) vs. Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.98 ERA, 21 strikeouts).
Spencer Strider was 0-0 with a 7.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in nine innings before getting hurt last season.
Last Start: N/A
Career vs. Blue Jays: 0-1, 1.35 ERA, 12 strikeouts, five hits and one walk in 6.2 innings pitched.
Chris Bassitt was 10-14 with a 4.16 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 168 strikeouts in 171 innings pitched last year.
Last Start: 5.2 innings, five hits, one earned run, one walk and five strikeouts.
Career vs. Braves: 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24.2 innings pitched.
Must-watch Hitters
Blue Jays
George Springer is off to a hot start. He leads the team with a .375 batting average and 10 RBI. He also has six extra-base hits and six walks so far.
Bo Bichette is leading the Blue Jays with 23 hits so far. He's hitting .295 with six doubles and is tied for the team lead with 10 RBI.
Braves
Ozzie Albies is hitting .250 with 17 hits, the second-most on the team, and has four home runs and 10 RBI.
Austin Riley is hitting .300 and leads the team with five home runs and 12 RBI. He also has four doubles.
Injuries
Marcell Ozuna remains unavailable for the Braves, but Spencer Strider is expected to be activated from the IL for today's start. The Blue Jays' latest update has George Springer day-to-day, but after time off, he could be back tonight.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Baseball Betting Odds
Braves vs. Blue Jays Expert Predictions
The Braves are getting a former Cy Young candidate back from injury today. Few pitchers are better than Spencer Strider, but Chris Bassitt is on a hot streak right now. Plus, Strider will presumably have some rust.
The offenses are similar, though the Blue Jays have gotten off to a better start than the Braves. The Braves have struggled at the plate this year, which suggests that they're not going to get to Bassitt much today.
Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Braves 3