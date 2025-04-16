Braves vs. Blue Jays: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 16, MLB 2025

The Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays finish their three-game set on Wednesday at 1:07 p.m. EDT. The two teams split the first two contests of the series, so this is the rubber match that will determine who walks away with a series victory.

Ad

Braves vs. Blue Jays Recent Form and Records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Blue Jays are off to a solid start this year. They're 10-8 on the season, good enough to be a half-game out of first place in the AL East. They're one of just two teams in that division to even be over .500 at this point.

The Braves, meanwhile, have endured a nightmare start. They're 5-12, the third-worst record in the sport, though they've faced teams like the LA Dodgers. This was a playoff team last year, and they're already six games back of first place in the NL East.

Ad

Trending

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Spencer Strider (making season debut) vs. Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.98 ERA, 21 strikeouts).

Spencer Strider was 0-0 with a 7.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in nine innings before getting hurt last season.

Last Start: N/A

Career vs. Blue Jays: 0-1, 1.35 ERA, 12 strikeouts, five hits and one walk in 6.2 innings pitched.

Spencer Strider is starting today (Imagn)

Chris Bassitt was 10-14 with a 4.16 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 168 strikeouts in 171 innings pitched last year.

Ad

Last Start: 5.2 innings, five hits, one earned run, one walk and five strikeouts.

Career vs. Braves: 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24.2 innings pitched.

Must-watch Hitters

Blue Jays

George Springer is off to a hot start. He leads the team with a .375 batting average and 10 RBI. He also has six extra-base hits and six walks so far.

Bo Bichette is leading the Blue Jays with 23 hits so far. He's hitting .295 with six doubles and is tied for the team lead with 10 RBI.

Ad

Bo Bichette is hitting well (Imagn)

Braves

Ad

Ozzie Albies is hitting .250 with 17 hits, the second-most on the team, and has four home runs and 10 RBI.

Austin Riley is hitting .300 and leads the team with five home runs and 12 RBI. He also has four doubles.

Injuries

Marcell Ozuna remains unavailable for the Braves, but Spencer Strider is expected to be activated from the IL for today's start. The Blue Jays' latest update has George Springer day-to-day, but after time off, he could be back tonight.

Ad

Braves vs. Blue Jays Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Braves -145 Braves -1.5 (+125) Over 7.5 (-105) Blue Jays +120 Blue Jays +1.5 (-150) Under 7.5 (-115)

Ad

Braves vs. Blue Jays Expert Predictions

The Braves are getting a former Cy Young candidate back from injury today. Few pitchers are better than Spencer Strider, but Chris Bassitt is on a hot streak right now. Plus, Strider will presumably have some rust.

The offenses are similar, though the Blue Jays have gotten off to a better start than the Braves. The Braves have struggled at the plate this year, which suggests that they're not going to get to Bassitt much today.

Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Braves 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More