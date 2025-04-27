Braves vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 27, MLB 2025

The Atlanta Braves look to sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks in the closing game of their three-game series. Atlanta has already claimed their second-straight series win after disposing of the Cardinals earlier this week. Today, the seek to continue their momentum against the D'backs as the latter has yet to unlock the key to stop the visitors.
Atlanta spoiled slugger Eugenio Suarez's historic four home run game. In a see-saw affair that saw ten innings, the team had to overcome a four-run lead as Suarez's bat was malding hot through the contest. Fortunately for them, a wild pitch by D'backs reliever Justin Martinez handed over the victory to the Braves at the end of ten frames.
As for the Diamondbacks, the squad has to bounce back from a demoralizing loss after being anchored by their slugger's record-making performance.
Braves vs Diamondbacks recent form and records
Atlanta has now recorded three straight victories and have won seven of their last ten matches. Although they have a dismal 4-11 record on the road so far, the team has climbed to third in the NL East rankings.
Arizona, meanwhile, has lost its fourth-straight game. The team still owns a winning record at 14-13 but given that they are in the ultra-competitive NL West, their win-loss card is just good for fourth place.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
ATL: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1, 2.56 ERA), AZ: Brandon Pfaadt (4-1, 2.73 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks
D'backs starter Brandon Pfaadt is currently tied for the MLB lead in terms of victories with four. Pfaadt owns a 2.73 ERA across five starts with 23 strikeouts and a 1.24 WHIP.
Must-Watch Hitters
Atlanta Braves
Slugger Marcell Ozuna has played a starring role in Atlanta's offense at the behest of the still-shelved star Ronald Acuna Jr. The three-time All-Star owns a slash line of .311/.490/.541 with an OPS of 1.031. Ozuna also has five home runs, ten RBIs, and an MLB-best 26 base on balls drawn.
Braves vs Diamondbacks baseball betting odds
Braves vs Diamondbacks expert picks and game prediction
Bookmakers have pegged the game almost evens with a slight lean to Altanta. The series-closer is expected to be a pitching battle between starters Spencer Schwellenbach and Brandon Pfaadt as both hurlers are currently enjoying fine form.
If no team could find a breakthrough unlike the high-octane match yesterday, it will be a battle of atrition between the bullpens in which Atlanta's have proven that they can shut off the D'backs offense when needed.
Run Line: +1.5, -176
Total Runs: U 8.5, -119
Prediction: AZ wins, 5-2