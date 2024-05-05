"Bravo!" - Luis Arraez's wife Gladys celebrates $10,600,000 2x All-Star's stellar performance with Padres after Miami trade

Luis Arraez didn't waste any time making an impact with the San Diego Padres. The star, whose salary is just $10.6 million, was shipped to San Diego a few days ago and had a sparkling debut that caught the eye of his wife, Gladys. She took to her Instagram story to celebrate his epic showing.

Luis Arraez's wife Gladys showed love after his great performance

She captioned the highlight video of his Padres' debut:

"Bravo!"

She also shared another snap of the former Miami Marlins superstar and said "amor mio," showcasing her love for him as the two embrace this new situation in a brand new city. This is not something the couple is totally unfamiliar with.

Luis Arraez's wife Gladys hyped up her man in his Padres debut

This is the second time Arraez has been traded. The infielder was previously with the Minnesota Twins and was traded following the 2022 season in which he won the batting title. Now, a little more than a year out from free agency, the slugger moved again.

Exploring Luis Arraez's Padres debut

Luis Arraez helped the Padres get back to .500 with his debut. On Saturday, Arraez went 4/6 with an RBI and two runs scored as part of a blistering 13-1 win. Arraez's arrival at the top of the lineup boosted the Padres to an impressive outing.

Arraez is hitting .315, a rather low mark for someone who hit .354 last year, with 22 runs scored and five RBIs on the season. He's been in pretty good form this year and burst into San Diego with an authoritative performance.

Luis Arraez made a thrilling Padres debut on Saturday

It's not as if the Miami Marlins had to trade Luis Arraez because he wasn't good. Things have not gone according to plan this year, as the Marlins have a last-place 9-26 record. They've sustained numerous pitching injuries, and it's a hole even a playoff team from last season will have trouble climbing out of.

Arraez was flipped for pitcher Woo-Suk Go, outfielder Dillon Head, outfielder Jakob Marsee, and first baseman/outfielder Nathan Martorella. The Marlins also sent cash to the Padres in the swap.

