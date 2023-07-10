BREAKING: Yankees on the verge of naming Sean Casey as new hitting coach

The New York Yankees fired hitting coach Dillon Lawson yesterday after limping into the All-Star break with a poor offense. They said they'd hire from outside the organization and expected the new coach to be in place by their second half opener against Colorado.

The search didn't last all that long, as reports from Ken Rosenthal state that former first baseman Sean Casey has been confirmed as the newest member of Aaron Boone's staff.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Sean Casey will indeed be the Yankees' next hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic

Rumors first popped up very recently, so the Yankees moved quickly on this hire. Casey played with Boone in Cincinnati long ago, so the two are familiar with each other.

While Aaron Judge has rested on the Injured List, the Yankees offense has been abysmal. Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Josh Donaldson and others have looked like shells of themselves.

As a result, Lawson was ousted and Casey has already been named his replacement. Brian Cashman has never fired anyone mid-season before, so this was something they felt absolutely needed to happen.

Can Sean Casey save the Yankees season?

The Yankees enter the break at 49-42 following a shocking series loss to the Chicago Cubs in which they were shut out in the first game. The offense has been lackluster at best without Aaron Judge, who is not near a return.

The Yanks have a new hitting coach

Lawson was the scapegoat and the front office will hope that Sean Casey can fix Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Josh Donaldson and others. All of those players have the pedigree of a good hitter, so perhaps Casey can coax it out of them.

