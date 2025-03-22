Brewers legend explains how Yu Darvish's absence affects Dylan Cease, Michale King, and Nick Pivetta

Just last week, the San Diego Padres shut down Yu Darvish from throwing. He was dealing with some elbow discomfort, which has now been categorized as right elbow inflammation.

While he was likely set to get the ball for Opening Day, he will now begin his season on the injured list. Currently, there is no timetable for his return.

For San Diego, this means the rest of their pitching staff must step up and hold things down until Darvish can return. Former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dan Pleasac spoke about the added pressure the club is now facing.

"It's going to be significant when you're tryng to catch a team like the Dodgers. I think head and shoulders, right now the Dodgers are the best put-together roster there is in any sport. It puts a lot of pressure on Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Nick Pivetta," said Pleasac.

With Darvish down to start the year, it puts more pressure on guys like Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Nick Pivetta. They must be at their best and also stay healthy if the Padres want a shot at the postseason.

"The [San Francisco] Giants are improved a bit, so you don't have much wiggle room if your rotation is thin" said Brian Kenny.

With the way the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Arizona Diamondbacks look, there is not much room for mistakes. The pitching staff will have to be at the top[ of their game starting on Opening Day.

Padres manager believes Yu Darvish can return following a bit of rest

San Diego Padres - Yu Darvish (Photo via IMAGN)

Baseball fans have already seen some big-time pitchers go down this season. The biggest name has to be New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole undergoing Tommy John surgery, ending his 2025 season.

San Diego manager Mike Shildt does not believe that Yu Darvish is suffering from a catastrophic injury. He believes all the starter needs is a bit of rest and then to ramp his arm back up, via The Athletic.

"We feel pretty cvomfortable that some rest and getting ramped back up will be the answer at the moment" said Shildt.

For now, Darvish will take it easy before being reevaluated. After that, if the club feels he is good to go, they will get him back on a throwing program and ready to go for the rest of the season.

