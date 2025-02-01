Brewers star William Contreras gives 4-word caption on high-intensity workout

With the Spring Training reporting schedule less than a month away, Milwaukee Brewers star William Contreras continues to put in the work as he aims to follow up on his maiden All-MLB First team selection in 2024.

Contreras had a spectacular 2024 season, which gave him his second All-Star selection and second Silver Slugger award. He finished the season, batting .281/.365/.466 with an OPS of .831 in 155 games.

On Friday, the Brewers catcher shared an intense workout session on his Instagram story, showing off his strength training routine.

In one image, Contreras is seen performing a heavy squat with loaded Rogue plates, demonstrating his commitment to lower-body fitness and stability. In another, he executed a single-arm dumbbell row on an incline bench, reinforcing his upper-body power — important for his catching duties and offensive production.

He captioned the story:

"Dale que es mental (It's mental)"

William Contreras' Instagram story

Brewers and William Contreras in agreement for one-year deal to avoid arbitration

On Friday, William Contreras and the Brewers settled on a one-year contract with a fully guaranteed $6.1 million to avoid going to arbitration. The deal also has a $12 million club option for 2026 with a $100,000 buyout.

Before the deadline, the catcher had asked for $6.5 million while the Brewers were ready to finalize on $5.6 million. However, it seems like both parties have found a middle ground going into the 2025 season.

Contreras has been the Brewers' best player since acquiring him in a three-team trade from the Atlanta Braves. The Milwaukee chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America confirmed supported the statement, finding him the most valuable Brewers player for two straight seasons.

In 2023, in 141 games, Contreras batted .289/.367/.457 with an OPS of .825.

In 2024, Contreras led the Brewers to winning the NL Central division in regular season. However, his season was cut short after the Mets eliminated the Brewers in an intense three-game wild-card series.

With the 2025 season coming up soon, Contreras will hope for a similar regular season and a deeper run in October. He's certainly making the ends meet as he sweats out in the offseason.

