After passing on superstar Bryce Harper back in 2018, Brian Cashman has once again come under heavy scrutiny from the New York Yankees fanbase. The Yankees general manager made his thoughts clear on Harper joining the Yankees a few years ago, stating that the team had enough outfielders.

Cashman's decision to stay out of the bidding war for Harper seems to have come back to haunt him. It appears to be a major misstep from the Yankees executive. The Bronx Bombers were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are now just two wins away from a World Series championship.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Brian Cashman indicated that Bryce Harper isn’t a fit for the #Yankees . Said the team already has six outfielders and that playing Harper at first base isn’t realistic. Brian Cashman indicated that Bryce Harper isn’t a fit for the #Yankees. Said the team already has six outfielders and that playing Harper at first base isn’t realistic.

Harper has been the standout player in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. He has guided a Phillies team that many analysts have given little chance all the way to the World Series.

After last night's 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros, the Phillies can taste a championship. Led by the two-time National League MVP, Philadelphia is surging through all opposition.

"BRYCE HARPER 2-RUN HOMER AND PHILLY IS LOSING IT BRWalkoff (via @Phillies)" - Bleacher Report

Harper already has six home runs and 13 RBIs this postseason. He has a phenominal .382/.414/.818 slash line with a 1.232 OPS. He leads the Phillies roster in HR's (tied), RBIs, hits, runs, batting average, OBP, slugging and OPS during the postseason.

The Philadelphia Phillies leader has also contributed with some clutch hits during the team's unlikely deep playoff run.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies in every major offensive category during the 2022 Playoffs

Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run against the Houston Astros with teammate J.T. Realmuto

Prior to the 2019 season, there was interest from several MLB teams in signing Harper. The five-tool player was a highly sought-after asset and was in line for a massive payday. The Yankees, however, with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in their lineup, were not interested.

Per the New York Post, Cashman was vehemently against the idea of bringing in another outfielder.

"I have [Aaron] Judge, Stanton, [Jacoby] Ellsbury, [Brett] Gardner, [Clint] Frazier, [Aaron] Hicks. Ellsbury (hip surgery) will be healthy and Frazier (concussions) will be healthy," said Cashman

It's hard to imagine a better outfield than one consisting of Judge, Stanton and Harper. The New York Yankees would surely have been a contender for the World Series if Cashman had the foresight to close a deal for Harper.

Cashman will surely look back with regret at his decision. Harper is aging like a fine wine. He continues to develop into one of the elite hitters of this generation. The seven-time All-Star has shown his maturity during this postseason and appears to be leading the Phillies all the way to the World Series title.

