Brian Cashman Press Conference: Here's everything the Yankees GM said to media after Juan Soto trade

On December 6, the Yankees acquired outfielder Juan Soto in the most high-profile trade of the offseason to date. With the move, the Bronx Bombers acquired a four-time Silver Slugger and former World Series champ.

Soto, 25, came to the Yankees alongside fellow outfielder Trent Grisham, Sent to the Padres in exchange were a flurry of names, such as pitchers Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vazquez, as well as catcher Kyle Higahioka.

While many lauded the move for the Yankees, a significant minority felt uncomfortable about the amount of young talent that was shipped out. On December 7, Yankees GM Brian Cashman held a virtual press conference wherein he fielded questions from members of the press.

""The future is always now...that's what the Yankees are all about" Brian Cashman on the Yankees trading for Juan Soto:" - Yankees Videos

In one of his opening remarks, Cashman stated that "the future is now" for the New York Yankees. The comments were in retort to criticism that Juan Soto will be a mere "rental" who will be pursuing longer-term deals after 2024.

Playing into that narrative, Cashman conceded that Soto could be "a possible short term situation", as he revealed that no discussions about an extension for Soto have been tabled. Soto earned $23 million with the San Diego Padres in 2023. With his contract up for arbitration next year, the Dominican is projected to earn some $30 million in 2024.

""It's another manifestation of the Steinbrenner legacy. George always felt that the best players in the world should play here for the New York Yankees."" - Yankees Videos

Brian Cashman then turned to sentimental appeal. The 56-year old invoked the memory of former owner George Steinbrenner, who hired him back in 1998, claiming that Steinbrenner's legacy compels him to always seek the best players possible. He also claimed that by trading for Juan Soto, he would be making New York a "mecca" of baseball.

Finally, Cashman was confronted about his team's seemingly-overcrowded outfield. A day before the Soto trade, the Yankees acquired outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox. In response to questions about where the teams surplus of outfielders will play, Cashman suggested that 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge might man center field in 2024.

"Brian Cashman says Aaron Judge would be the Yankees' starting center fielder if the season began today" - Yankees Videos

Juan Soto trade presents wealth of opportunities, challenges for Yankees

2023 saw Soto hit .275/.410/.519 with 109 RBIs, a career-high 35 home runs, and a league-best 132 walks. However, with large commitments to players like Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres knew that the carrying costs of Soto would eventually be too much.

Now that he finds himself on the Yankees, the team can certainly look forward to his bat. However, as members of the press pointed out, the benefit will not come without a host of logistical challenges for the team in 2024.

