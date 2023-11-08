Brian Cashman press conference: Listing every key point Yankees GM made during his media avialability

With GM meetings underway in Arizona, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was a talking point. Many reporters are eager to hear the plans to turn this team around.

Cashman started the presser by saying he has been with the team for a long time, whether that is a good thing in the fan's eyes. He is happy to work with the guys in the organization and believes they have a great group operating inside the building.

"I think we have a great group of baseball people" said Cashman.

After this, things started to get fiery. Brian Cashman pushed back on the narrative that the Yankees are an analytically driven team. He went as far as to state that they have the smallest analytics team in the division and the largest pro scouting department in the league.

"No one is doing their deep dives, they're just throwing bulls--- and accusing us of being run analytically"

Cashman and the media then went on to the subject of trades, and the GM believes the Bronx Bombers are "victimized" by trades that fail.

While Cashman was fiery, this is the most candid fans have seen him in some time. He will stop at nothing to defend his team and his players.

Brian Cashman knows the Yankees have work to do

Brian Cashman's presser then shifted to the organization's future. This was when he was asked about the Yankees' interest in superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani.

"He's a great player, we all know that. We will certainly have discussions and find out what's workable and what's not and what's attainable and what isn't" said Cashman.

If the team can sign Ohtani, they will do their best to make that happen. However, so are the rest of the teams in the league.

"We need two outfielders, with Jasson Dominguez being out now, and obviously that doesn't help. And we need centerfielder, we need a leftfielder, preferrably left-handed"

While landing Ohtani would be a dream, their focus is on finding two outfielders, preferably left-handed bats, and reinforcing the team's pitching.

The presser then shifted with reporters pointing to injuries being a concern and how it impacted the team's season. Cashman did not hide that injuries played a big part in their struggles.

"If you don't make [injuries] a significant reason...it is. You want to say it's an excuse, it's a fact"

There is no denying that much of the season was lost when Aaron Judge missed over a month with his toe injury. The same could be said for Carlos Rodon and his inability to be on the field early in the season.

While the 2023 season was a disaster, Brian Cashman has plenty of faith in the Yankees.