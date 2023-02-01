After a relatively quiet offseason, the Atlanta Braves secured the signature of one of their most important members in Brian Snitker. The manager of the club agreed to an extension that will keep him in Georgia through 2025.

Next year will be his eighth season as the manager of the Braves. After a rocky couple of seasons early in his managerial career, he has finished with a .545 or better win percentage since 2018. Over his managerial career, he won the World Series and was named the National League Manager of the Year in 2018.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



Brian Snitker joined



@alannarizzo | #ForTheA "I am an Atlanta Brave... I am honored to keep going with the Atlanta Braves and the faith that they've shown in me."Brian Snitker joined #HighHeat to discuss his new extension with Atlanta through the 2025 season. "I am an Atlanta Brave... I am honored to keep going with the Atlanta Braves and the faith that they've shown in me."Brian Snitker joined #HighHeat to discuss his new extension with Atlanta through the 2025 season.@alannarizzo | #ForTheA https://t.co/bCfUKIvjIe

"'I am an Atlanta Brave... I am honored to keep going with the Atlanta Braves and the faith that they've shown in me.' Brian Snitker joined #HighHeat to discuss his new extension with Atlanta through the 2025 season."

Snitker was speaking with the MLB Network and was grateful for the opportunity to continue with the Braves.

The Atlanta Braves have successfully locked up one of MLB's most respected managers. Since being hired by the organization as a minor league coach in 1982, Snitker has worked his way up the ladder. He held several coaching positions with the organization before earning the manager's job.

Since 2016, Snitker has built a strong foundation for the organization. He has developed the club's young talent and locked up several high-profile players to long-term contracts.

Over a seven-year career, Snitker has a 542-451 win-loss record and has reached the playoffs in five of his six full seasons.

Brian Snitker was voted NL Manager of the Year in 2018 and led the Atlanta Braves to champinship in 2021

Manager Brian Snitker celebrates winning the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park

Arguably Snitker's greatest achievement was winning the World Series. The Braves defeated the Houston Astros 4-2 in 2021. The Braves went 26 years without a title before Snitker was able to find a winning formula in 2021.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally 2021 World Series champion

5 straight division titles

New contract extension



manager Brian Snitker keeps winning. 2021 World Series champion5 straight division titlesNew contract extension @Braves manager Brian Snitker keeps winning. ▪️2021 World Series champion▪️5 straight division titles ▪️New contract extension@Braves manager Brian Snitker keeps winning. https://t.co/aS2xpYmLbW

"2021 World Series champion 5 straight division titles new contract extension @Braves manager Brian Snitker keeps winning."

Snitker's extension is well deserved. He is a regular contender for the Manager of the Year Award. Snitker was voted the NL Manager of the Year in 2018 after finishing with a 90-72 record. He finished third in 2019 and 2022 and fourth in 2020 and 2021.

The extension comes as no surprise to Atlanta Braves fans. Despite the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies investing heavily in their rosters, the Braves have maintained their dominance in the East. Snitker has been deservedly rewarded for winning five straight National League East titles.

