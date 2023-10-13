The Atlanta Braves, under manager Brian Snitker, were the best team in the National League as they boasted a 104-58 record in the regular season. However, the same could not be translated into the postseason as they were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies defeated the Braves 3-1 in Game 4 of the NLDS, clinching the best-of-five series 3-1.

In a post-game interaction, manager Brian Snitker said it would be tough to swallow this season which saw them win over 100 games.

He said:

"It's hard. It's tough. It takes a while to get over something like this after the year we had, the expectation we have here. But you know what, I mean the Phillies stifled us. I mean they pitched really well. They had great plans."

The 2023 season also witnessed an unusual thing unfold in the National League as both the divisional leaders were toppled by their respective second-place division rivals. Earlier, the LA Dodgers were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks and now, the Phillies eliminated the Braves to proceed to the championship series.

Brian Snitker's coaching career

In May 2016, Brian Snitker was named the interim manager of the Atlanta Braves after the organization fired Fredi Gonzalez. Following the 2018 season which saw the Braves clinch the NL East in his first full season as coach, the organization signed Snitker to a two-year contract extension on October 15, 2018, with a club option for 2021.

His best managerial year came in 2021 when he won the World Series after defeating the AL champions Houston Astros. Following that, the Braves extended his contract again which will now run through the 2024 season.

From 2018-2023 he helped the Atlanta Braves clinch the NL East title and has registered two NLCS appearances as well. Overall, his record as manager stands at 646-509 with a .559 winning rate. In the postseason he has a 24-21 record.