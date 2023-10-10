Atlanta Braves slugger Austin Riley possibly saved their season with two outs in the eighth innings of Game 2 of their NDLS best-of-five series against the Philadelphia Phillies, in which their outlook seemed bleak moments earlier. Riley raised a go-ahead two-run homer off Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman.

According to reports, Braves manager Brian Snitker had a lot of thoughts racing through his head and was not confident about Riley's hit:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wasn't sure when he hit it initially if it was going to go. And them big strong guys get that ball up in the air, man, they just keep carrying. That was a big time," Brian Snitker on Austin Riley's two-run, go-ahead home run - BallySportsSO

For over seven years, Snitker has been in charge of the Braves. Under his leadership, the Braves were successful in capturing the World Series championship in 2021.

Braves tie NLDS after dramatic late comeback

On October 9, 2023, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 after falling down by four runs in Game 2 of the NLDS. After being shut out in Game 1, the Braves, whose regular season matched the major league record for most home runs with 307, launched two-run rockets in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, to shock the Phillies.

Expand Tweet

The @Braves complete the comeback to take Game 2. #Postseason - MLB

Phillies' Nick Castellanos hit a ball to the fence at right-center field, but Braves center fielder Michael Harris reeled it in with a leaping catch up against the fence, ending the game in an almost equally spectacular way.

Expand Tweet

WHAT AN ENDING! #POSTSEASON - MLB

He spun and shot into the infield as Bryce Harper attempted to sprint back to first, naturally hoping to score on the alleged extra-base hit. However, Riley intervened, stopping Harris' throw and firing to Matt Olson at first base to finish the game.