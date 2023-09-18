Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna Betts, unveiled a new look to the world in a post on social media. She has cut her hair short and gone with a chic bob cut.

Brianna used to have long curly hair that complimented her smile. That seems to be in the past now, and fans praised her new look on Instagram.

Brianna has been a constant support for her husband throughout his career. The pair met in middle school at the John Overton High School. Mookie was one of the primary players among John Overton's ranks while Brianna was a cheerleader.

After a few months of waiting, the LA Dodgers star finally found the courage to ask her out on a date. The pair have been together ever since.

Mookie Betts has had immense success in the MLB. He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2011, and represented them for several years as one of the top players in the league.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2018, before tying the knot in 2021 after an elaborate proposal. Recently, they welcomed a son to the family.

Brianna Betts is frequently seen at Dodgers games

Since middle school, Brianna Betts has supported Mookie wherever he has played. She was there when Mookie won the MLB World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, and celebrated on the pitch with him and their daughter after the LA Dodgers took the coveted title in 2020.

They are one of the most popular couples in the sport and fans love keeping up with them on social media.