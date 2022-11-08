The New York Mets are reportedly interested in signing All-Star Trea Turner this offseason in a bid to finally become a championship team. They came up short this year, losing in the Wild Card round to the San Diego Padres. Adding an offensive weapon that is also lights-out defensively is definitely a step in the right direction. The Mets are committed to building a championship team in 2023.

After a 101-win season in 2022, it would be difficult to improve the team, but Trea Turner fits that bill. While he will likely have no shortage of suitors given his age and ability, the Mets might be his best chance of winning. They are bringing back much of their 2022 squad, including their superstar closer Edwin Diaz, who was recently signed to an extension.

Shea Station shared via Twitter that the Mets are likely to make a run at Turner when free agency hits.

Shea Station @shea_station The Mets REALLY are not wasting any time The Mets REALLY are not wasting any time https://t.co/F5pZnxav8N

Just the thought of adding Turner to the already talented New York Mets lineup was enticing for their fans. Turner is a two-time All-Star who led the MLB in plate appearances in 2022 and achieved a batting average of .298. This level of consistent greatness was paramount to the success of his previous team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A team that does not allow itself to grow complacent is exactly what fans hope for. Winning 101 games is more than enough justification to not rock the boat too much. The New York Mets, on the other hand, will be coming into free agency swinging for the fences. This is a strategy that has their fans pumped up for the future of the franchise.

if there ever was a time to commit to spending big money, its now. IMO @shea_station good, tbh. after a season like what they just had, they know that all doors and windows are open and they are *right there*if there ever was a time to commit to spending big money, its now. IMO @shea_station good, tbh. after a season like what they just had, they know that all doors and windows are open and they are *right there*if there ever was a time to commit to spending big money, its now. IMO

Andrew🙄 @lLilPennyl @shea_station This is what competitive teams are supposed to do. Win 100 games and still look to get better @shea_station This is what competitive teams are supposed to do. Win 100 games and still look to get better

New York Mets fans are already well aware that they have a great shortstop in Francisco Lindor. While signing Trea Turner may require someone to make a defensive change, his offense is worth it.

Vinnyboss2 @mets_patriot Shea Station @shea_station The Mets REALLY are not wasting any time The Mets REALLY are not wasting any time https://t.co/F5pZnxav8N I’m loving that they are already exploring their options. They got Diaz back and they’re looking for much more already. I love it twitter.com/shea_station/s… I’m loving that they are already exploring their options. They got Diaz back and they’re looking for much more already. I love it twitter.com/shea_station/s…

Edward @EdwardLGM5 @dlefkin @shea_station Best case scenario Trea Turner is going to play 2B with McNeil going to RF. There’s zero chance Turner is going to play the outfield. Note: Last time he played the OF was in center in 2016 which was just 45 games. @dlefkin @shea_station Best case scenario Trea Turner is going to play 2B with McNeil going to RF. There’s zero chance Turner is going to play the outfield. Note: Last time he played the OF was in center in 2016 which was just 45 games.

The Mets are proving that they are still looking to be World Series contenders in 2023, despite their early playoff exit.

Trea Turner would be the perfect addition to the New York Mets

In modern MLB, no team can ever get enough offense. Turner is one of the most consistent players in the league and is well worth his high pricetag. His playoff experience will also come in handy for a team with a championship in their sights.

Trea Turner will be pursued by teams around the league, but a strong push from the Mets could easily see him end up in New York.

