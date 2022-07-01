“Bro how does Chris Taylor play 6 positions at a gold glove level” - Los Angeles Dodgers fans react after Chris Taylor prevents the Padres from scoring a run with a laser-beam throw to home plate

Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor showed the baseball world on Thursday night that he's not just a capable infielder; he's also a high-class outfielder.
Taylor is an infielder by profession, playing shortstop and second base for the majority of his career. This season, however, the Dodgers have been using him more in the outfield, especially with the absence of superstar Mookie Betts.
Taylor was assigned to the right field this evening when the Los Angeles Dodgers were hosting the San Diego Padres. With pitcher Mitch White on the mound, the Dodgers were down 1-0 in the second inning. The bases were loaded, and there was just one out.
White threw a curveball, and the batter turned it around for a lazy fly ball to right field. Padres outfielder Trent Grisham was the runner on third base, and he tagged immediately. The ball was hit deep enough that he could've easily scored.
However, he didn't anticipate Taylor's throw to be as powerful and accurate as it was. It sailed all the way to Dodgers catcher Will Smith without a bounce. He turned and rapidly applied the tag to a sliding Grisham just in time for the out.
It was a much-needed double play that got Mitch White out of a tricky situation. However, nobody was paying attention to White. The focus was on Chris Taylor, and rightfully so. Users couldn't believe that he brought gold-glove level defensive skills to the outfield as well as the infield.
MLB Twitter reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor's amazing double play
You won't see 9-2 double plays like this one very often.
That throw was what many fans would call a "cannon." It didn't even bounce before reaching Will Smith.
For Dodgers fans, this is just another instance where Chris Taylor has thrown out Trent Grisham. He did it last season in almost identical fashion.
When played back-to-back, the similarity between the two plays is uncanny.
It's a testament to Taylor's defensive capabilities that he can give examples of excellent infielding and outfielding.
With Mookie Betts out on the injury list, Taylor is filling in right field pretty well.
The Los Angeles Dodgers went on to win the game 3-1.