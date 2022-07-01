“Bro how does Chris Taylor play 6 positions at a gold glove level” - Los Angeles Dodgers fans react after Chris Taylor prevents the Padres from scoring a run with a laser-beam throw to home plate

Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor showed the baseball world on Thursday night that he's not just a capable infielder; he's also a high-class outfielder.

Taylor is an infielder by profession, playing shortstop and second base for the majority of his career. This season, however, the Dodgers have been using him more in the outfield, especially with the absence of superstar Mookie Betts.

Taylor was assigned to the right field this evening when the Los Angeles Dodgers were hosting the San Diego Padres. With pitcher Mitch White on the mound, the Dodgers were down 1-0 in the second inning. The bases were loaded, and there was just one out.

White threw a curveball, and the batter turned it around for a lazy fly ball to right field. Padres outfielder Trent Grisham was the runner on third base, and he tagged immediately. The ball was hit deep enough that he could've easily scored.

However, he didn't anticipate Taylor's throw to be as powerful and accurate as it was. It sailed all the way to Dodgers catcher Will Smith without a bounce. He turned and rapidly applied the tag to a sliding Grisham just in time for the out.

It was a much-needed double play that got Mitch White out of a tricky situation. However, nobody was paying attention to White. The focus was on Chris Taylor, and rightfully so. Users couldn't believe that he brought gold-glove level defensive skills to the outfield as well as the infield.

$23Sam23$ (Houck2VaxClinic) @plswinbeantown Bro how does Chris Taylor play 6 positions at a gold glove level…insanity Bro how does Chris Taylor play 6 positions at a gold glove level…insanity

MLB Twitter reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor's amazing double play

In addition to his defensive contributions, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor is also batting .244 this season with a .746 OPS.

You won't see 9-2 double plays like this one very often.

That throw was what many fans would call a "cannon." It didn't even bounce before reaching Will Smith.

For Dodgers fans, this is just another instance where Chris Taylor has thrown out Trent Grisham. He did it last season in almost identical fashion.

When played back-to-back, the similarity between the two plays is uncanny.

Dodger Blue @DodgerBlue1958 2020: Chris Taylor throws out Trent Grisham



2022: Chris Taylor throws out Trent Grisham

2020: Chris Taylor throws out Trent Grisham2022: Chris Taylor throws out Trent Grishamhttps://t.co/OHAVJcvvC2

It's a testament to Taylor's defensive capabilities that he can give examples of excellent infielding and outfielding.

Klein25 @Klein25 Chris Taylor throwing out Trent Grisham at home plate AGAIN is an absolute masterclass. Chris Taylor throwing out Trent Grisham at home plate AGAIN is an absolute masterclass.

With Mookie Betts out on the injury list, Taylor is filling in right field pretty well.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya Chris Taylor with his best Mookie Betts impression – absolute seed to the plate to nail Trent Grisham and get the Dodgers out of the second inning scoreless. Chris Taylor with his best Mookie Betts impression – absolute seed to the plate to nail Trent Grisham and get the Dodgers out of the second inning scoreless.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went on to win the game 3-1.

